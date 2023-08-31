Former Umbrella Factory Transforms into a Luxury Condominium Building

Gilbane Building Company, 722 Metropolitan LLC, and Rawlings Architects PC, complete construction on the seven-story, 69-unit high-end residential condominium tower in Williamsburg

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company and 722 Metropolitan LLC today announced the completion of the Umbrella Factory transformation. The former Embee Sunshade Company was refurbished into a mixed-use, high-end residential condominium building, successfully preserving the building's historic charm. The Umbrella Factory was designed by Rawlings Architects PC and the building's unique façade, sustainable design, and structural elements set it apart from many other buildings in New York City.

The new residences feature large, exposed Southern Pine timber beams and approximately 90% of the building is wood which proposed new challenges for the project team. All project stakeholders worked collaboratively to properly plan and execute the complex timber construction, which included ensuring proper sound mitigation and fire protection. Understanding the timber material (Southern Pine) lead time was critical and through proactive collaboration and tracking, the materials were on-site when required allowing the construction schedule to progress.

Crucial to the project's success was keeping the building's original appearance, ensuring the legacy of the former factory remained in the Williamsburg community. In total, the building has four different façade materials. The team worked tirelessly through investigative and scenario planning to guarantee there would be no galvanic reactions when the materials arrived together.

The entire project team cultivated a strong safety culture and were dedicated to achieving a high safety record. Gilbane's Incident and Injury Free culture was strictly adhered to by all, and a clean and organized site was maintained throughout the project's duration.

"Gilbane is proud to help transform this historical facility in Williamsburg and appreciates the dedication and collaboration of the subcontractors, 722 Metropolitan LLC, Lehrer Cumming, and the design team to make this project a success," said Gilbane Senior Project Executive, Anthony Piscionere.

The new Umbrella Factory features:

Doorman

Onsite/Indoor Parking with EV-Chargers

Fitness Center with Precor Equipment

Landscaped & Furnished Roof Deck w/ two BBQs

Rooftop Dog Run

Individual Storage

Bike Storage

Dog wash

Private outdoor spaces

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.

Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission critical.

For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

