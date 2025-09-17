Former UnitedHealth Group Executive Martin Rosenzweig and Mellanox Technologies Founder Eyal Waldman Join CalmiGo Board, with Waldman Also Investing in the Company

"CalmiGo is uniquely positioned to transform the treatment of anxiety and PTSD, with vast potential for growth and impact." Post this

"I am excited to join the board of a company that offers a cost-effective, clinically proven approach to supporting individuals affected by anxiety and trauma—without requiring a prescription," says Dr. Rosenzweig. "The CalmiGo platform has demonstrated consistent positive results across six independent clinical trials. The platform not only empowers individuals but also provides clinicians and organizations with valuable behavioral and physiological insights."

Eyal Waldman is an internationally recognized entrepreneur and philanthropist, widely known for the most efficient and successful merger ever made by a technology company worldwide - having sold Mellanox Technologies to NVIDIA for $7B in 2020. He served as the Chief Executive Officer at Mellanox Technologies for 22 years, building it into a global powerhouse. Waldman is now the Chairman of Waldo Holdings, an investment company.

"CalmiGo is uniquely positioned to scale rapidly and transform the treatment of anxiety, PTSD, and potentially even addiction. Its proven ability to deliver immediate relief for those facing anxiety and PTSD, in just three minutes of use, makes it not only a breakthrough technology but also a platform with vast potential for growth," says Waldman. "I am thrilled to invest and join forces with a team of experts who are leading a treatment revolution in the mental healthcare space, combining innovation with impact, and we are looking to unlock new opportunities to make a profound difference in people's lives."

"We are honored to add these two prestigious leaders in the healthcare and technology industries to our board," says Adi Wallach, Chief Executive Officer at CalmiGo. "Our board and advisory board consist of bright minds from various industries, using their expertise in their respective fields to guide our growth to continue creating innovative solutions that improve the mental health of users worldwide."

About CalmiGo

CalmiGo is a mental health startup with the mission to provide clinically proven, effective, and accessible mental healthcare to individuals of all ages and all communities. CalmiGo's patented technology combines sensors and machine learning to calm the mind and body in minutes, already helping more than 120,000 patients. It focuses on empowering adults and children suffering from anxiety and PTSD so that they can easily manage their anxiety and panic attacks anywhere and in any situation. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit CalmiGo.com.

Media Contact

Adi Wallach, CalmiGo, 1 9174340203, [email protected], www.calmigo.com

SOURCE CalmiGo