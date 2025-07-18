Former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Evy Poumpouras to Deliver Closing Keynote at FATE 2025

FATE 2025 will close with a powerful keynote from former U.S. Secret Service agent and national security expert Evy Poumpouras, October 28–29 at the Javits Center. Drawing from her experience protecting U.S. Presidents and mastering crisis communication, Poumpouras will speak on resilient, fearless leadership under pressure—a must-hear for today's finance professionals.
NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is thrilled to announce that Evy Poumpouras, former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent, national security expert, and renowned media commentator, will serve as the closing keynote speaker for FATE 2025, taking place October 28–29 at the Javits Center in New York City.
Poumpouras is a powerhouse of insight, grit, and unmatched real-world experience. Over her decorated career in the U.S. Secret Service, she protected four sitting presidents—Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush—and became an elite interrogator and expert in behavioral analysis, lie detection, and crisis communication. Today, she brings that same commanding expertise to boardrooms, classrooms, and screens across the nation as a media contributor seen on TODAY, MSNBC, GMA, and beyond.
Her keynote will explore courage, resilience, and fearless leadership—offering finance and accounting professionals an unforgettable lens into how to lead under pressure, communicate with clarity, and own the room in the face of uncertainty.
"Evy is the kind of speaker you don't just hear—you feel," said RD Whitney, Director of FATE. "Her perspective on leadership is forged from real-life, high-stakes situations that few will ever experience—and everyone can learn from."
Poumpouras will close out two days of transformative content at FATE, which features expert-led sessions across automation, data strategy, cybersecurity, SaaS optimization, ERP systems, and more—all designed to help finance leaders gain a strategic edge in a rapidly evolving world.
With tickets already selling fast and a price increase set for August 31, attendees are encouraged to register now to secure the best rate.
About FATE - The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is where innovation meets execution. Powered by CFO Leadership, FATE brings together thousands of senior finance professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders for two days of actionable insights, strategic networking, and future-focused learning.
About CFO Leadership – Owned by Chief Executive Group, CFO Leadership is the premier source for today's senior finance leaders. Through peer networks (CFO Leadership Council), live events, proprietary research and flagship publications, our thriving community members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership.
