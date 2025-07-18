Former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Evy Poumpouras to Deliver Closing Keynote at FATE 2025

"Evy is the kind of speaker you don't just hear—you feel," said RD Whitney, Director of FATE. "Her perspective on leadership is forged from real-life, high-stakes situations that few will ever experience—and everyone can learn from." Post this

Her keynote will explore courage, resilience, and fearless leadership—offering finance and accounting professionals an unforgettable lens into how to lead under pressure, communicate with clarity, and own the room in the face of uncertainty.

"Evy is the kind of speaker you don't just hear—you feel," said RD Whitney, Director of FATE. "Her perspective on leadership is forged from real-life, high-stakes situations that few will ever experience—and everyone can learn from."

Poumpouras will close out two days of transformative content at FATE, which features expert-led sessions across automation, data strategy, cybersecurity, SaaS optimization, ERP systems, and more—all designed to help finance leaders gain a strategic edge in a rapidly evolving world.

With tickets already selling fast and a price increase set for August 31, attendees are encouraged to register now to secure the best rate.

Learn more and register here.

About FATE - The Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) is where innovation meets execution. Powered by CFO Leadership, FATE brings together thousands of senior finance professionals, technology providers, and thought leaders for two days of actionable insights, strategic networking, and future-focused learning.

About CFO Leadership – Owned by Chief Executive Group, CFO Leadership is the premier source for today's senior finance leaders. Through peer networks (CFO Leadership Council), live events, proprietary research and flagship publications, our thriving community members build professional networks, discuss critical issues, and gain practical insights on business and leadership.

