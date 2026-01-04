Former Venture Capital Executive Files Lawsuit Against Insight Venture Partners Alleging Discrimination, Retaliation, and Wrongful Termination

A former vice president at Insight Venture Management, LLC, (d/b/a Insight Venture Partners) has filed a civil lawsuit in California Superior Court alleging systemic gender and disability discrimination, retaliation for taking medical leave, unequal pay, and wrongful termination, according to a complaint filed on December 30, 2025.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A former vice president at Insight Venture Management, LLC, (d/b/a Insight Venture Partners) has filed a civil lawsuit in California Superior Court alleging systemic gender and disability discrimination, retaliation for taking medical leave, unequal pay, and wrongful termination, according to a complaint filed on December 30, 2025.

The lawsuit, filed by Katherine Lowry in the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Mateo, names Insight Venture Management, LLC and multiple affiliated Insight entities as defendants. The complaint alleges violations of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), the California Equal Pay Act, and California unfair competition law.

Lowry joined Insight in April 2022 as a vice president after a career spanning senior roles at technology companies, venture-backed startups, and management consulting firms. The lawsuit alleges that shortly after joining the firm, Lowry was subjected to a hostile work environment, disparate treatment as compared to male, straight, abled colleagues, and significant retaliation after reporting alleged discrimination and taking approved medical leave. The complaint alleges that she was harassed for years through intensive hazing specifically because of her gender and success. Lowry also alleges that Insight has systematically discriminated against non-male employees for decades, with fewer than 10% of senior employees out of hundreds being non-male.

Lowry alleges that Insight admitted on transcribed calls that they adopted a practice that delays promotion and denies compensation to employees who have taken protected leave (including those with disabilities). According to the filing, these and other policies had a dramatic and disparate impact on the compensation of non-male employees and employees with disabilities.

Lowry also alleges she was denied equal pay and promotion opportunities, subjected to adverse employment actions following protected activity, and that Insight allegedly threatened and then did cut her compensation by millions of dollars for speaking out, finally terminating her when she refused to be silenced. Plaintiff alleges that powerful funds abuse, discriminate against, and punish their employees because they believe they are above the rules, and she seeks to hold them accountable.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory (economic and non-economic damages) and punitive damages, injunctive relief, attorneys' fees, and a jury trial on all triable issues.

Insight Venture Partners is a global venture capital and private equity firm headquartered in New York, with satellite offices around the world and investments across the technology sector. As of the time period referenced in the complaint, the firm reportedly managed $90B in assets.

The case is Lowry v. Insight Venture Management, LLC, et al., filed in the Superior Court of California, County of San Mateo, Case Number 25-CIV-10151.

