Automotive Expert to Provide High-Level Strategic Consulting to Stereo Vision Technology Company

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, the leading provider of next-generation stereo vision technology for autonomous vehicles (AVs), announces today that former Volkswagen and Audi executive Dr. Ingo Stuermer joins NODAR's advisory board. The automotive expert will provide high-level strategic consulting to NODAR.

"I am very excited to join NODAR's advisory board," says Dr. Ingo Stuermer. "I believe NODAR's groundbreaking 3D vision technology is key to accelerating the advancement of autonomous vehicles by virtue of its high performance and automotive-compatible price-point."

At Volkswagen, Stuermer served as Senior Vice President of ADAS/AD at CARIAD, where he was the head of the Bosch/Volkswagen software alliance for SAE level 2+ and level 3 automated driving for electric vehicles. Stuermer also previously served as Vice President of Operations at Artemis GmbH (a former subsidiary of Volkswagen Group), where he created new competitive engineering operations that redefined vehicle concept development. Stuermer recently joined Einride Autonomous Technologies as Chief Technology Officer.

"We are pleased for Dr. Ingo Stuermer to join our advisory board, where we can leverage his in-depth expertise of the industry to enhance our current offering to OEMs and tier-1s," says Leaf Jiang, Chief Executive Officer at NODAR. "Our advisory board consists of some of today's biggest names in the automotive industry that led some of the most impactful technological achievements in the market."

NODAR's camera-based 3D vision technology is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, delivering on the stringent performance, reliability, and pricing requirements of the automotive market. As the automotive world moves towards "mind-off", or L3 vehicle operation, where humans will no longer need to pay attention in certain situations while driving, a greater reliance on sensing and perception systems will naturally occur. NODAR's 3D vision platform, named Hammerhead, provides high-resolution, real-time, ultra-long-range 3D sensing at a price point compatible with mainstream passenger cars.

About NODAR

NODAR is the leading provider of camera-based 3D vision technology and is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR's award-winning 3D vision platform, called Hammerhead, delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at an ultra-long range (up to 1000 meters), providing better-than-lidar 3D data at the price point of camera technology. NODAR uniquely provides long-range, high-density, high frame-rate 3D data to AVs and is able to detect any object as small as 10 cm to 150 m. NODAR Hammerhead is currently available for integration and offers an ideal solution for forward collision warning, path planning, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assist, VRU detection, and parking valet. NODAR was founded in 2018 and is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Rhapsody Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.nodarsensor.com.

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, NODAR, 1 2675219654, [email protected], https://www.nodarsensor.com/

SOURCE NODAR