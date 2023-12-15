Former WANDR CEO Jinny Oh Talks Impact of Burnout on Health and Offers Insights for Maintaining Work-Life Balance in Exclusive Interview [DesignRush Spotlight]

Jinny Oh, the retired CEO of WANDR, revealed in a recent DesignRush Podcast how she recognized and dealt with burnout during her entrepreneurial journey.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As executives face an increasing mental health struggle, with 31% of them reporting challenges in 2022 according to leadership expert Gordon Simmons, the interview with Jinny Oh becomes a timely exploration into the effects of burnout and essential strategies for maintaining a work-life balance.

In the latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast, former WANDR CEO Jinny Oh discussed her struggles with burnout during her entrepreneurial journey. The conversation delved into the physical toll, constant unhappiness and a critical health crisis that served as a transformative wake-up call. DesignRush aimed to reveal insights into the personal experience of burnout from a seasoned entrepreneur, offering valuable guidance for decision-makers striving to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

"Some creative entrepreneurs prioritize perfection in their craft, and that works for them. In my case, while I appreciate the creative aspect, my focus is on running a business efficiently." Jinny shares. "Striving for 80% perfection has been my approach, recognizing that complete perfection isn't always scalable."

Highlights of our interview with Jinny Oh include:

Recognize life's fragility as a catalyst for significant personal changes

Foster a culture of responsibility within teams to drive progress and business success

Avoid perfectionism; prioritize excellence but embrace "good enough" for scalable growth

Strengthen operational foundations for effective teamwork, whether remote or in-person

Trust your instincts when considering a different path, like entrepreneurship, and seek advice from those who have achieved similar aspirations

