Former World Bank Group Executive Dr. Mercy Tembon Joins Acumen Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acumen, a global nonprofit impact investor, announced today the appointment of Dr. Mercy Tembon, former Vice President and Corporate Secretary of the World Bank Group, to its Board of Directors.

With more than 30 years of executive experience spanning Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and South Asia, Dr. Tembon brings deep expertise in international development finance, education and human capital, corporate governance, and economic empowerment.

During her career at the World Bank Group, Dr. Tembon oversaw strategic operations and policy implementation across multiple regions, managing investment portfolios exceeding $15 billion and guiding more than 260 professionals across 55 projects. A passionate advocate for education, she founded the Parents' National Education Union Nursery and Primary School in Bamenda, Cameroon, where she continues to serve as a Lifetime Board Member.

"Mercy's global perspective and deep understanding of how governance, finance, and leadership intersect make her an invaluable addition to Acumen's Board," said Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Acumen. "Her life's work—building partnerships and creating opportunity for the most vulnerable—aligns with our mission to build a world based on dignity."

Dr. Tembon holds a Ph.D. in Economics of Education from the University of London, a Master's in Education from the University of Liverpool, an MBA from Strayer University, and a B.Sc. from the University of Yaoundé, Cameroon. She has completed executive education programs at the Harvard Kennedy School, the Wharton School, and the Saïd Business School at Oxford University.

"I am honored to join Acumen's Board and contribute to its mission of transforming lives through entrepreneurial solutions to poverty," said Dr. Mercy Tembon. "Acumen's work demonstrates that investing in people and ideas can unlock lasting change and shared prosperity."

Alongside Dr. Tembon's appointment, Acumen welcomes the return of Shaiza Rizavi to its Board of Directors. A longtime Acumen Partner and previous Board Chair, Rizavi brings decades of experience in finance, investing, and philanthropy. As Co-Chief Executive Officer and Money Manager at Gilder, Gagnon, Howe and Co., she invests in growth companies and has supported organizations focused on education, health, and social innovation.

"Shaiza's wisdom, generosity, and belief in moral leadership have long been part of Acumen's DNA," said Novogratz. "We are thrilled to welcome her back to the Board and look forward to her continued partnership in advancing our mission."

Dr. Tembon and Rizavi join a distinguished group of leaders on Acumen's Board, including Chair Nate Laurell (Founder and Managing Partner of NewFrontier Holdings); Vice Chair Kirsten Nevill-Manning (former executive at Teachers Pay Teachers, Facebook, and Google); Juan Carlos Mora (Chief Executive Officer of Bancolombia); Hans Taparia (founder of Tasty Bite, which sold to Mars, Inc.); and Thulsi Ravilla (former Executive Director of Aravind Eye Care System, the world's largest eye care facility).

