Formetco Invests in Massive Expansion with a State-of-the-Art 175,000 Square Foot Digital Manufacturing Facility

This expansion is designed to consolidate the manufacturing of digital billboards and digital scoreboards and allows for a new line of high-resolution tight pixel pitch digital indoor displays, marking a significant leap forward in Formetco's product offerings. Bringing cutting-edge Manufacturing, Engineering, Product Innovation, and Customer Success departments under one comprehensive roof not only increases operational efficiency and streamlines processes, but also accelerates innovation. The facility's integrated approach enables seamless support for customers throughout the product lifecycle, ensuring Formetco delivers unparalleled value and industry-leading delivery times to its clients.

Formetco's CEO, Matt Xander, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility: "We are thrilled to be launching this expansive state-of-the-art production facility. It underscores our dedication to investing in product quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. More than just expanding our production capacity, it's a testament to our commitment to excellence and reliability at every customer touchpoint."

The new facility will house Formetco's cutting edge product innovation department, among other critical functions, positioning the company at the forefront of market-leading advancements. An emphasis on investing in technological advancements complements an expanded best in industry customer success department. The increased number of build stations will improve the company's ability to scale production, further reduce lead times, and respond with agility to customer needs.

With this expansion, Formetco not only commits to investing in the future, but also pledges a continued commitment to delivering innovation, excellence, and unparalleled customer satisfaction. This new facility represents not just a milestone for Formetco but a firm dedication to its customers—promising enduring quality, innovation, and satisfaction.

Formetco, headquartered in Duluth, GA since 1968, leads the outdoor advertising and sports scoreboard industry in research, design, and development of a wide range of innovative digital and hardware products. Formetco Sports, a division of Formetco, is at the forefront of enhancing game day experiences with digital LED displays and other products for High Schools, Colleges, and Professional Sports venues across the United States.

