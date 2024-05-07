Formetco Invests in Massive Expansion with a State-of-the-Art 175,000 Square Foot Digital Manufacturing Facility

Formetco, a trailblazer in Outdoor Advertising and sports venue LED displays, unveils a cutting-edge 175,000 square foot digital manufacturing facility in Suwanee, GA, signaling a bold commitment to innovation and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Explore CEO Matt Xander's insights on excellence, reliability, and a promise of continued advancement in this industry-leading expansion.
DULUTH, Ga., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Formetco, LLC, a leader and pioneer in the design, manufacture, and innovation of digital and hardware products for the Outdoor Advertising industry and a leader in digital LED displays for sports venues, is excited to announce the opening of its new, cutting-edge 175,000 square foot digital manufacturing facility in Suwanee, GA. This strategic expansion highlights Formetco's commitment to investing in its future and advancing digital operations, enhancing customer success, and fostering innovation across its portfolio.
Since its inception in 1968, Formetco has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and quality in the Out of Home and Sports Scoreboards markets. The addition of this new facility in Suwanee, GA, complements an impressive existing infrastructure that includes a 120,000 square foot hardware manufacturing plant and a 10,000 square foot showroom in Duluth, GA, a structure fabrication facility in Tennile, GA, and an advanced R&D office in Minneapolis, MN.
This expansion is designed to consolidate the manufacturing of digital billboards and digital scoreboards and allows for a new line of high-resolution tight pixel pitch digital indoor displays, marking a significant leap forward in Formetco's product offerings. Bringing cutting-edge Manufacturing, Engineering, Product Innovation, and Customer Success departments under one comprehensive roof not only increases operational efficiency and streamlines processes, but also accelerates innovation. The facility's integrated approach enables seamless support for customers throughout the product lifecycle, ensuring Formetco delivers unparalleled value and industry-leading delivery times to its clients.
Formetco's CEO, Matt Xander, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility: "We are thrilled to be launching this expansive state-of-the-art production facility. It underscores our dedication to investing in product quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. More than just expanding our production capacity, it's a testament to our commitment to excellence and reliability at every customer touchpoint."
The new facility will house Formetco's cutting edge product innovation department, among other critical functions, positioning the company at the forefront of market-leading advancements. An emphasis on investing in technological advancements complements an expanded best in industry customer success department. The increased number of build stations will improve the company's ability to scale production, further reduce lead times, and respond with agility to customer needs.
With this expansion, Formetco not only commits to investing in the future, but also pledges a continued commitment to delivering innovation, excellence, and unparalleled customer satisfaction. This new facility represents not just a milestone for Formetco but a firm dedication to its customers—promising enduring quality, innovation, and satisfaction.
About Formetco
Formetco, headquartered in Duluth, GA since 1968, leads the outdoor advertising and sports scoreboard industry in research, design, and development of a wide range of innovative digital and hardware products. Formetco Sports, a division of Formetco, is at the forefront of enhancing game day experiences with digital LED displays and other products for High Schools, Colleges, and Professional Sports venues across the United States.
