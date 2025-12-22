Formfilled Launches to Simplify Website Form Attribution for B2B and Service-Based Businesses

"At the end of the day as B2B marketers, we're judged for how much pipeline and revenue we generate, and Formfilled is purpose-built to help marketers capture that data in a secure and affordable way," said David Oltean, CEO and Co-Founder at Formfilled. Post this

Formfilled captures UTM parameters, referrer data and landing page details and pipes them directly into your CRM — all without developer intervention or third-party connections. It auto-populates hidden fields on form submissions, giving marketing, sales and RevOps teams trusted insights into where leads originate and how marketing channels, campaigns and content perform.

The Ann Arbor-based startup was founded by a group of cybersecurity marketers that struggled with the steep pricing, complex setup and questionable security of available attribution tools. Prior to coming out of stealth, Formfilled was accepted into Ann Arbor SPARK's Startup Acceleration program and into Varnum Law's MiSpringboard program.

The Formfilled platform is built entirely with a first-party mindset, and empowers marketers to configure their own self-hosted tracking scripts that are unique to their tech stack and reporting conventions.

"Especially for certain platforms like Marketo Engage, capturing website form attribution detail and routing it into your CRM is often prohibitively expensive or requires continual developer support," said David Oltean, CEO and Co-Founder at Formfilled. "At the end of the day as B2B marketers, we're judged for how much pipeline and revenue we generate, and Formfilled is purpose-built to help marketers capture that data in a secure and affordable way."

Key benefits of Formfilled include:

Effortless Setup: Three simple steps — configure your script, add hidden form fields, and deploy.

Privacy-First by Design: Tracking scripts are self-hosted. Formfilled never sees your data.

Purpose-Built: No unused features or dashboards. Just clean, reliable form attribution.

Affordable: Formfilled is a fraction of the cost of other attribution tools.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://formfilled.io or start using Formfilled today at app.formfilled.io.

