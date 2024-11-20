Forms Blast™ from RevSpring Intelligently and Securely Collects Patient Information

"Thanks to its omnichannel approach, OCR technology and a secure, HIPAA-compliant portal to capture sensitive information, Forms Blast also makes it fast, easy and safe for patients to provide personal information," said Bright. Post this

"RevSpring is proud to facilitate the modernization of healthcare data capture with Forms Blast. Busy healthcare organizations now can reduce manual form processes, while increasing efficiency, accuracy and productivity," said Howard Bright, CTO, patient engagement and analytics at RevSpring. "Thanks to its omnichannel approach, OCR technology and a secure, HIPAA-compliant portal to capture sensitive information, Forms Blast also makes it fast, easy and safe for patients to provide personal information. Not only does this deliver a superior patient experience, it drives improved financial outcomes for providers."

Forms Blast personalizes campaigns based on the type of form, purpose of the outreach and patient behavior. Patients receive a unique, secure link to the online forms portal where they are prompted to provide the requested information. Optical character recognition (OCR) technology automatically pulls information from ID cards, insurance cards and other documents, making the process seamless and simple for the patient, while increasing data accuracy. Dashboard reporting, including campaign engagement metrics by individual patients, provides easy tracking of patient responsiveness and reporting on campaign effectiveness.

Omnichannel technology selects the appropriate channel(s) for delivering forms to each patient, including email and SMS, and can drop to print if needed. A progress bar provides visual feedback on completion status to reduce abandonment rates and encourage task completion.

Autosaved progress prevents data loss and ensures users' progress is securely saved and retrievable if interruptions occur. Forms Blast supports eSignatures for a secure, efficient and legally binding way to obtain authorization, streamline workflows and reduce paperwork. Form responses and PDFs, complete with secure eSignatures, are returned to the organization daily. Patient records are continuously updated when data is automatically imported back into the host system.

Communication between providers and patients is improved with Forms Blast. Campaigns are responsive to patient behavior and send reminders encouraging patients to provide the required information. Forms are pre-populated with known information to make the process even more seamless for patients. Intelligence guides users to additional follow-up activities, such as financial assistance forms when appropriate.

Problems with paper forms, outbound phone calls and staffing issues lead to higher costs, increased workloads, data entry errors, delayed payments, patient frustration and a lack of reporting and tracking. With Forms Blast, forms often are completed within two days of sending a digital message, which accelerates the organization's business processes such as insurance submissions and appeals.

RevSpring leads the market in healthcare engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. We've built Engage IQ™, the industry's only connected patient engagement suite designed to coordinate patient interactions from pre-care to post-care to payment. RevSpring's intelligent, holistic platform puts patient understanding at the center of one connected personal experience, allowing providers to fully optimize patient satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency and financial outcomes. The company's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by intelligence, analytics, contextual messaging and user experience best practices. RevSpring was rated #1 for Most New Capabilities in Patient Engagement by KLAS in 2023 and Best in KLAS in Patient Communications in 2024.

