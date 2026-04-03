forms.app Introduces Partial Responses: Form results have now superpowers

Drop-offs are a silent, but huge problem for online forms. That's what we are trying to fix. On forms.app, you can create conversational forms, see which questions people drop off on the most, view partial answers, and send follow-ups to encourage people to return. It's the whole package! Post this

How partial responses work

Accessing partial responses is straightforward. Users navigate to a form's Results page and click the new "In progress" tab. From there, they can view each partial response and, where an email address was captured, send a single customized follow-up email. The feature is compatible with forms.app's existing Save as Draft option, giving respondents multiple ways to return and complete their forms.

Follow-up emails turn data into actions and increase conversion rates

Seeing partial responses is critical for must-have questions, but it is not enough. With forms.app, you always have ways to turn your data into real, impactful actions.

Using the built-in follow-up email feature, form owners can send a personalized reminder to respondents who left an email address, encouraging them to return and complete their submission. Partial responses are automatically stored for up to 30 days. When a respondent returns and submits, their entry moves seamlessly from the In Progress tab to the Inbox.

See all the details and frequently asked questions by visiting forms.app's article on partial form responses.

Partial responses complete the gap in analyzing form results

Imagine someone filling out your form; they made progress, but at the last question, they felt like they were not ready to commit, or they felt like the form was taking too long, so they quit halfway. On standard forms or form builders, you remain unaware of these critical details. Recently announcing the launch of statistics v2 and drop-off analysis, forms.app takes form analytics to the next level. You can see the conversion rates, average submission time, drop-off analysis, and now partial responses.

On forms.app, you can analyze your form results, tweak your form to fix bottlenecks, send follow-up emails to remind people that they can return anytime they want, and resume their forms from where they left off. It's a superpower for form owners who want to increase conversion rates of their forms. And it's a superpower for form respondents who don't want to fill out everything, all over again.

About forms.app

forms.app is an online form builder designed to power teams and organizations to create forms with the best form-filling experience effortlessly. With an AI form generator, drag-and-drop editor, 5,000+ templates, conditional logic, custom PDF generation from responses, product listing & payment collection, E-signatures, and a wide range of native integrations, forms.app makes it easy to create, share, and manage online forms without writing a single line of code. forms.app has a free forever plan, so you can start creating the best forms for free at: https://forms.app

Media Contact

Tolga Kizilkaya, forms.app, 90 232 445 53 09, [email protected], https://forms.app

SOURCE forms.app