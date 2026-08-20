Formula One Legend Rubens Barrichello Joins Wave of Brazilian Buyers Choosing Colette Residences for Prime Miami Real Estate Investment

Motorsport icon selected the boutique South Brickell development by META Development as both a strategic Miami real estate investment and a home for his family

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- META Development today announced that Brazilian Formula One legend Rubens Barrichello has acquired a townhome at the five-story Colette Residences, the developer's boutique luxury condominium development in South Brickell. Barrichello selected the property as a strategic investment in Miami residential real estate and a home for his family. The transaction is valued at $7.95 million.

Now an investor, business leader and father, Barrichello said each of those roles informed the acquisition: "After many years of traveling, I have learned that where you invest matters just as much as what you invest in," said Barrichello. "Miami continues to be an important market for me, and I saw Colette as an opportunity to acquire a premium residential asset with strong long-term potential. At the same time, I wanted something my family and I could genuinely enjoy. What drew me to Colette was its more intimate scale, offering the privacy and comfort of a single-family home with the security and services of a boutique building. For me, it brings together two priorities: a thoughtful long-term investment and a place where my family can feel comfortable, protected and truly at home."

Barrichello's acquisition expands his real estate investment presence in Miami in one of the city's most established residential neighborhoods. The transaction reflects his long-term approach to property investment and an endorsement of META Development's boutique approach to luxury development, one centered on privacy, intentional design, long-term value and homes created around the way residents actually live.

Located at 1880 Brickell Avenue, Colette is a rare collection of just 34 residences designed to offer an alternative to the high-density towers dominating Miami's skyline. Developed according to META Development's "Go Boutique" philosophy, the project prioritizes generous living environments, individualized residences, architectural integrity and an intimate sense of community.

Designed by Brazilian architecture and design firm OSPA, Colette combines natural materials, warm textures and a strong indoor-outdoor connection to create a residential experience that feels refined yet highly livable. The development will offer more than 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities exclusively shared among its 34 residences.

"Rubens has built his career through discipline, consistency and a relentless commitment to improvement, while remaining deeply grounded in family," said Andrew Rasken, Founder and CEO of META Development. "Those values strongly align with the principles behind META Development and Colette. His decision to invest in one of our last remaining townhomes here reinforces our belief that today's most discerning buyers are looking beyond spectacle and towers. They want privacy, thoughtful design, lasting quality and a home that feels personal."

The townhome format was also central to Barrichello's decision, offering the privacy, scale and residential character of a single-family home together with the services, amenities and security of a boutique condominium community.

Barrichello is one of the most recognized and respected figures in international motorsport. During 19 consecutive Formula One seasons from 1993 through 2011, he competed in 322 Grands Prix, earning 11 victories and 68 podium finishes and finishing as Formula One World Championship runner-up in 2002 and 2004. He later became a two-time Stock Car Brazil champion, earning titles in 2014 and 2022, and won the NASCAR Brazil Championship in 2025.

Beyond his accomplishments on the racetrack, Barrichello is an investor, business leader and family man whose career has been shaped by resilience, teamwork and continuous improvement. His long-term approach to decision-making made Colette and META Development a natural fit as he continues expanding his real estate investment portfolio in Miami.

The purchase follows a $15 million dual townhome purchase and continued sales momentum at Colette as META Development advances the project from July demolition toward an anticipated fall groundbreaking.

About Colette Residences

Colette Residences is a boutique luxury condominium located at 1870–1880 Brickell Avenue in Miami's South Brickell neighborhood, developed by META Development. The project comprises 34 residences, including two penthouses, within a five-story building designed by Brazilian architecture firm OSPA. Residences feature two- to four-bedroom layouts with flexible floor plans and an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. Colette offers a comprehensive amenity program, including a 50-foot pool with private cabanas, a 5,200-square-foot sun deck, and approximately 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces. Additional offerings include a wellness spa with jacuzzi, steam room, and saunas, screening room, children's playroom, meeting spaces, private storage for each residence, and covered self-parking with EV charging capability, along with optional valet service. Located in South Brickell, Colette provides proximity to waterfront parks, business districts, dining, shopping, and cultural destinations. The project is slated for completion in 2028. To learn more, visit lifeatcolette.com or following along @coletteresidences.

About META Development

META Development is reshaping Miami's luxury real estate through its "Go Boutique" philosophy, delivering curated, low-density residences that emphasize privacy, architectural harmony, and timeless design. Founded by Miami native Andrew Rasken, META Development creates homes that feel collected, not mass-produced, building long-term value through thoughtful site selection, enduring design, and effortless livability. For more information, visit metadevelopment.us/ or follow along @metadevelopment.us.

Media Contact

Alix West, C&R Public Relatons, 1 2039622893, [email protected]

SOURCE META Development