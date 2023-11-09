Formulating for Gut Health with Bio Hemp Fiber Crisps, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the opportunity gap in fiber-enriched formulations. Attendees will learn about the benefit of bioactives and fiber for gut health. The featured speakers will discuss how PGP's Bio Hemp Fiber Crisp is a possibility to bring a new fiber component to your plant-based, better-for-you, food products.
TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an innovative webinar delving into the potential of the fiber-forward market and the importance of fiber-enriched applications for holistic gut health. The market opportunity for fiber-forward products and support for gut health continues to be significant. In the US alone, if consumers closed the opportunity gap in fiber-enriched formulation, and consumers met the daily average recommended intake levels, the total market for foods fortified with more than six grams of fiber could grow to more than $12 billion annually.
PGP International has developed a Bio Hemp Fiber Crisp that delivers an innovative upcycled fiber source in a crunchy, rice-based crisp that is ready for fiber-forward, gut health-focused product inclusion. When it comes to fiber-enriched applications, product developers have two options: soluble or insoluble fiber. Both types of fiber serve different needs and have different sensory effects and both are essential to a holistic approach to gut health.
The new Bio Hemp Fiber Crisp is not only a great way to add fiber, but also bioactives that support gut health, and a pleasing sensory experience with textured crisps that can be utilized in a variety of applications. This webinar will be great for those who are looking for new ways to bring fiber to a product line or are interested in how this upcycled hemp product can work with their portfolio. Additionally, one of the latest fiber ingredients to come to market has the potential to be uniquely appealing to gut health consumers.
Register for this webinar to learn about fiber trends and formulating products for gut health with PGP's Bio Hemp Fiber Crisp.
Join Kevin Andrews, Sr. Business Development Manager, PGP International; Alina Slotnik, VP of Bioactives, Brightseed; and Miranda Ackerman, Product Marketing Manager, PGP International, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Formulating for Gut Health with Bio Hemp Fiber Crisps.
