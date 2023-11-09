Formulating for Gut Health with Bio Hemp Fiber Crisps, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The new Bio Hemp Fiber Crisp is not only a great way to add fiber, but also bioactives that support gut health, and a pleasing sensory experience with textured crisps that can be utilized in a variety of applications. Post this

The new Bio Hemp Fiber Crisp is not only a great way to add fiber, but also bioactives that support gut health, and a pleasing sensory experience with textured crisps that can be utilized in a variety of applications. This webinar will be great for those who are looking for new ways to bring fiber to a product line or are interested in how this upcycled hemp product can work with their portfolio. Additionally, one of the latest fiber ingredients to come to market has the potential to be uniquely appealing to gut health consumers.

Register for this webinar to learn about fiber trends and formulating products for gut health with PGP's Bio Hemp Fiber Crisp.

Join Kevin Andrews, Sr. Business Development Manager, PGP International; Alina Slotnik, VP of Bioactives, Brightseed; and Miranda Ackerman, Product Marketing Manager, PGP International, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Formulating for Gut Health with Bio Hemp Fiber Crisps.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com.

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/.

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks