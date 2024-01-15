Forrest Derr joins Sexton Lawn & Landscape as Chief Operating Officer and EOS Integrator

Sexton Lawn & Landscape is delighted to announce the appointment of Forrest Derr as our new Chief Operating Officer and EOS Integrator.
DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce Forrest Derr as our new Chief Operating Officer. Forrest brings with him a wealth of knowledge that is poised to significantly enhance our service efficiency, quality, and consistency. His expertise aligns seamlessly with our organizational goals, and we are confident that his contributions will play a pivotal role in propelling our team to new heights. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact Forrest will bring to our organization and look forward to the continued success and growth that will undoubtedly result from this strategic addition to our leadership team.
In his role as COO/Integrator, he will have a direct impact on the business by leading the organization through people, process, and structure. With Sid Sexton as the Visionary developing the vision for the organization, and Forrest as the Integrator to execute the vision, we anticipate a winning combination.
Forrest said. "I am excited to take a new journey with the team at Sexton Lawn and Landscape. We have a strong brand and look forward to continuing to build the business following our purpose in serving our clients by growing our people to become professionals and build better lives."
Forrest's background includes working in several industries including office furniture & supply distribution, telecommunications, professional consulting services, and software as a service through working with several local businesses in the area. He has volunteered his time serving on boards for several organizations including a local school board, business networking group, and EOS networking group.
Media Contact
Katie Wilson, Sexton Lawn & Landscape, 1 251-626-3309, [email protected], https://www.sextonlandscapes.com/
SOURCE Sexton Lawn & Landscape
Share this article