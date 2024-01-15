Forrest Derr joins Sexton Lawn & Landscape as Chief Operating Officer and EOS Integrator

Sexton Lawn & Landscape is delighted to announce the appointment of Forrest Derr as our new Chief Operating Officer and EOS Integrator.

DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce Forrest Derr as our new Chief Operating Officer. Forrest brings with him a wealth of knowledge that is poised to significantly enhance our service efficiency, quality, and consistency. His expertise aligns seamlessly with our organizational goals, and we are confident that his contributions will play a pivotal role in propelling our team to new heights. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact Forrest will bring to our organization and look forward to the continued success and growth that will undoubtedly result from this strategic addition to our leadership team.