Forrest Popkin Joins Bates Architects as Vice President

"We welcome Forrest back to our firm and look forward to the addition of his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence, pushing the firm towards continued growth and success in the years to come." - Marty Bates, AIA, NCARB, President of BA.

Popkin earned his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from The University of Maryland, a member of the American Institute of Architect, and Certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. Popkin is recognized locally as a leader, was in Frederick's 50 Under 40 in 2022, and is currently in the 2024-2025 Leadership Frederick County Class.

Bates Architects is a full-service architectural firm based In Frederick, MD servicing commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, medical and interior fit up projects for various programs throughout the DMV with over 250,000 SF of new construction projects currently in design, construction, or completed in 2024. Learn more about BA at batesarchitectspc.com.

Forrest Popkin, Bates Architects

