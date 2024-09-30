Forrest Popkin Joins Bates Architects as Vice President

Forrest Popkin, AIA joined Bates Architects as Vice President and Partner in September 2024
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popkin has experience in the commercial interiors industry and in Multi-Family, Master Planning, Retail, Educational, and Religious markets. Popkin worked with Bates Architects between 2010 and 2018, earning his license in 2017, and worked at other Maryland architecture firms before returning. His 16 years of project experience recently expanded into multifamily new construction with a foundation on Commercial Interiors. Notable projects include a 76-unit apartment building in Damascus, MD and Black Flag Social House in Ellicott City, MD. Popkin will be providing strategic direction, leading key initiatives, promoting a culture of innovation and excellence, and will be responsible for overseeing project development throughout all phases of the design and construction process. Popkin will be a key member in fostering new, and enhancing existing, client relations, coordinating and performing business development efforts, and mentoring and developing staff.
"We welcome Forrest back to our firm and look forward to the addition of his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence, pushing the firm towards continued growth and success in the years to come." - Marty Bates, AIA, NCARB, President of BA.
Popkin earned his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from The University of Maryland, a member of the American Institute of Architect, and Certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. Popkin is recognized locally as a leader, was in Frederick's 50 Under 40 in 2022, and is currently in the 2024-2025 Leadership Frederick County Class.
Bates Architects is a full-service architectural firm based In Frederick, MD servicing commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, medical and interior fit up projects for various programs throughout the DMV with over 250,000 SF of new construction projects currently in design, construction, or completed in 2024. Learn more about BA at batesarchitectspc.com.
