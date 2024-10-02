Forrest Street Partners Acquires Leisure Acres Campground in Cleveland, GA.

This strategic move aligns with Forrest Street Partners' vision to cater to the RV community by offering top-notch service and necessary enhancements in Georgia and the Southeast. Post this

"Overall, the park is in great condition, so our focus is on the park's infrastructure and operations as we train the existing team and continue to prioritize the guest experience," said Forrest Street Partner, Todd Baldree.

Leisure Acres attracts both short-term and long-term campers and offers a variety of amenities for guests. These include a beautiful fishing pond with a new Trex-covered deck, a community center, pool, playground, laundry center, and an updated bathhouse with new heating and air. The park's proximity to the Dahlonega wineries and Helen, which hosts Oktoberfest, gives guests many options to explore North Georgia.

"The town of Cleveland offers shopping and eateries and an opportunity to escape and relax in beautiful North Georgia. Its proximity to Dahlonega and Helen gives guests many tourist options, and Gainesville is a growing job center. We are confident that this park will remain a popular respite for both locals and travelers alike, while also providing a unique setting for guests working in the area," added Baldree.

About Forrest Street Partners

Forrest Street Partners is a boutique real estate investment firm. Headquartered in Roswell, Ga., the firm focuses on identifying, repositioning and operating RV parks, manufactured home communities and retail properties across the Southeast. The entrepreneurial team seeks value-add opportunities to provide investors elevated returns by leveraging progressive thinking, collaborative decision-making, a curated network of resources and varied individual backgrounds. The Forrest Street team has decades of experience in lending, acquisitions, construction, repositioning, sales and leasing. Find more information at https://forrest-street.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

