Forrest Street Partners Remains Active and Optimistic in 2023

Seeking opportunity in this market may seem risky, but for Forrest Street Partners, this strategy has led to great returns during a busy Q1 & Q2 in 2023. Continuing to offer alternatives in the affordable housing market has been at the forefront of the FSP mission since its inception.

Citing another strategic move, FSP purchased a new site of 97 acres in Starkville, MS, which holds great promise for future development. Like the firm's KOA property near Athens, Georgia, and the University of Georgia campus, this property has close proximity to Mississippi State University, which during the fall alone can attract between 50,000 and 60,000 people to its campus for home football games.

Despite increasing interest rates and cautious banks, FSP continues to actively and intentionally search for properties that present strong opportunities to create returns. As Reece Stead, Partner at Forrest Street Partners suggests, "As we seek new opportunities, we will continue making improvements across our existing portfolio of properties while adding new home sites throughout our parks and multi-housing communities here in Georgia. Enhancing the quality of life for our residents and continuing to offer alternatives in the affordable housing market has been at the forefront of the FSP mission since our inception."

Forrest Street continues to remain focused on value-add work on their current properties and plans to stay the course with their current investments. With properties under contract for both sale and purchase, the firm is positioned to close out 2023 with a strong Q4 as the team opens the door for new opportunities in the coming year.

About Forrest Street Partners

Forrest Street Partners is a boutique real estate investment firm. Headquartered in Roswell, Ga., the firm focuses on identifying, repositioning, and operating RV parks, manufactured home communities, and retail properties across the Southeast. The entrepreneurial team seeks value-add opportunities to provide investors elevated returns by leveraging progressive thinking, collaborative decision-making, a curated network of resources, and varied individual backgrounds.‥The Forrest Street team has decades of experience in lending, acquisitions, construction, repositioning, sales, and leasing. Find more information at https://forrest-street.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Whitney Thrower

