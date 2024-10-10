Fort Bend Dental Offers Same-Day Permanent Smile with All-On-X Dental Implants

Fort Bend Dental now offers All-On-X dental implants, providing patients with a complete, permanent smile in just one day using advanced digital technology and an in-house lab for precise placement. With multiple financing options and PPO insurance coverage, Fort Bend Dental makes life-changing dental solutions accessible to the Fort Bend County community.
MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fort Bend Dental is thrilled to announce the availability of All-On-X dental implants, allowing patients to enjoy a complete, permanent smile in just one day. This advanced solution uses state-of-the-art digital technology and an in-house lab to ensure precise placement and a perfect fit.
The All-On-X procedure at Fort Bend Dental provides a fast and reliable solution for those seeking to replace missing teeth with a fixed dental implant bridge. With cutting-edge digital technology guiding each step, patients can receive new, fully functional teeth on the same day as their dental implant surgery. This efficient process transforms smiles and helps patients regain their confidence and quality of life in record time.
Fort Bend Dental's in-house, state-of-the-art lab plays a crucial role in achieving optimal results. The in-house capabilities ensure that the entire process, from consultation to smile transformation, is seamless and precise. Patients can trust that every step is completed under the watchful eyes of experienced dental professionals, using the most advanced equipment available.
"We believe in making high-quality dental care accessible and life-changing," says Dr. George Jabbour, Partner and All On X specialist at Fort Bend Dental. "With All-On-X, our patients can walk in with missing teeth and walk out the same day with a beautiful new smile."
To help patients afford this transformative treatment, Fort Bend Dental offers numerous financing options and is in-network with many PPO insurance plans. This accessibility further supports their mission to provide the highest standard of dental care to the Fort Bend County community.
About Fort Bend Dental
Fort Bend Dental is synonymous with excellence in comprehensive dentistry, offering a full range of services, including periodontal disease treatment, endodontics, orthodontics, and All-On-X implants. With convenient locations in Missouri City, Aliana, Richmond, and Rosenberg, TX, Fort Bend Dental is committed to providing superior care across Fort Bend County.
To schedule a consultation or learn more about All-On-X dental implants and other services, contact Fort Bend Dental at (281) 336-9899 or visit http://www.ftbenddental.com.
Jenni Bollman, Fort Bend Dental, (281) 336-9899, [email protected], https://www.ftbenddental.com/
