Fort Bend Dental Offers Same-Day Permanent Smile with All-On-X Dental Implants

Fort Bend Dental's in-house, state-of-the-art lab plays a crucial role in achieving optimal results. The in-house capabilities ensure that the entire process, from consultation to smile transformation, is seamless and precise. Patients can trust that every step is completed under the watchful eyes of experienced dental professionals, using the most advanced equipment available.

"We believe in making high-quality dental care accessible and life-changing," says Dr. George Jabbour, Partner and All On X specialist at Fort Bend Dental. "With All-On-X, our patients can walk in with missing teeth and walk out the same day with a beautiful new smile."

To help patients afford this transformative treatment, Fort Bend Dental offers numerous financing options and is in-network with many PPO insurance plans. This accessibility further supports their mission to provide the highest standard of dental care to the Fort Bend County community.

About Fort Bend Dental

Fort Bend Dental is synonymous with excellence in comprehensive dentistry, offering a full range of services, including periodontal disease treatment, endodontics, orthodontics, and All-On-X implants. With convenient locations in Missouri City, Aliana, Richmond, and Rosenberg, TX, Fort Bend Dental is committed to providing superior care across Fort Bend County.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about All-On-X dental implants and other services, contact Fort Bend Dental at (281) 336-9899 or visit http://www.ftbenddental.com.

Jenni Bollman, Fort Bend Dental, (281) 336-9899, [email protected], https://www.ftbenddental.com/

