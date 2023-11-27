Fort Lauderdale Business Lawyer Recipient of 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Award

Mr. Elliot is a renowned international lawyer licensed to practice in the United Kingdom and America, specifically England and Wales, as well as Florida and Washington, D.C. With offices in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Mr. Elliot has run his private practice since its founding in 2010.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Elliot Legal Group is thrilled to announce that the firm's founding attorney, Mr. Gavin Elliot, has been selected as a winner of the 2024 Martindale-Hubbell Award with the AV Preeminent Rating. This prestigious honor, awarded after an exhaustive peer review process, is granted solely to attorneys with a rare combination of elite legal ability and a commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards.

Mr. Elliot is a renowned international lawyer licensed to practice in the United Kingdom and America, specifically England and Wales, as well as Florida and Washington, D.C. With offices in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Mr. Elliot has run his private practice since its founding in 2010. Since then, he has distinguished himself as the foremost legal authority in business litigation, real estate law, foreclosure defense, and general counsel services. A member of the American Bar Association and the Business Law Section of The Florida Bar, Mr. Elliot remains heavily invested in the legal and local communities, finding ways to give back to his cherished community.

The Elliot Legal Group is among the upper echelon of South Florida law firms, cementing itself as a client-focused firm of unmatched quality and reputation within the Florida and international legal community. Assisting clients in legal matters related to financial services, real estate, maritime, and other industries, The Elliot Legal Group has proven itself as a law office that can be relied upon to handle the toughest of cases, whether inside or outside the courtroom.

The Elliot Legal Group, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, is a highly respected law firm concentrated in business and real estate law.

