Fort Lauderdale Offers Beautiful Wide Beaches, Great Restaurants & New Condo Developments

Once most famous as the beach location for the 1960 movie, "Where the Boys Are" that helped launch Fort Lauderdale as a spring-time destination for thousands of beer-drinking and hotel-packing college students, the city has left its wet tee-shirt reputation in the sand and transitioned into one of South Florida's most glamorous beach towns. The city is now attracting affluent condo buyers who are buying some of Florida's most luxurious beach-area condos at about half the price of Miami Beach.

At the northern end of the Fort Lauderdale Strip, one of the city's prime beach destinations for vacationers, Howard Johnson's was South Florida's most popular spring break hotel from the 1950s until it closed in 2005. A fond memory for aging baby boomers, the hotel was demolished in 2014 to make way for the city's first new oceanfront condo project, Paramount, in years. Since then, a number of other beach area buildings have launched sales, and the oceanfront is lined with upscale outdoor restaurants, bars, boutiques and luxury hotels. Instead of Midwest frat boys, visitors are now as likely to be affluent families and young retirees from the United States, Canada and Europe.

Fort Lauderdale's new condo developments have done extremely well with sellouts or near sellouts at Paramount, Gale, Auberge and Four Seasons. A couple miles north of Fort Lauderdale, where ocean land is even more available and cheaper, a half dozen new Pompano Beach condo projects have launched sales or are in the pipeline including Ritz Carlton and Waldorf Astoria. Pompano has been gearing up for an influx of new residents with a long-and-wide beach, a new state-of-the-art fishing pier and a 40,000-square-foot beach complex of restaurants and shops.

