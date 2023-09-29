Fort Myers Bealls Florida Re-opens exactly one year after Hurricane Ian damage

The Bealls Florida store located at 13300-1 South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers will celebrate its grand re-opening on Friday, September 29, 2023, one year after Hurricane Ian made catastrophic impact to the area. Over the last year, Bealls Inc has remained committed to helping local employees and Lee County families rebuild from the devastation.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Bealls Florida store located at 13300-1 South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers will celebrate its grand re-opening on Friday, September 29, 2023, one year after Hurricane Ian made catastrophic impact to the area. Over the last year, Bealls Inc has remained committed to helping local employees and Lee County families rebuild from the devastation.

As Store Manager Nicholas Meyers tells it, "Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida. On 9/29/22, our Store Leaders frantically contacted their team members to ensure everyone made it through the storm safely and gathered information to help in any way. After checking with our teams, we made our way to our stores to assess the damage. Sadly, our Bealls Florida family had four stores destroyed that were in Ian's direct path. Bealls Inc. stepped in immediately and helped many of our associates in need and provided relief funding to those in need within days. They offered team members the opportunity to work in other stores while we rebuilt! Exactly one year to the day that we discovered our Fort Myers store was destroyed, we will celebrate its Grand Reopening!"

Bealls Inc. is committed to supporting families in Lee County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Lee County School Social Work Department addresses obstacles youth and families experiencing homelessness may face attending or succeeding in school. During the rebuilding of the Fort Myers store, Bradenton-based Bealls Inc. has been supporting Families in Transition. Krystel Beall, Bealls Inc. Community Outreach & Philanthropy Coordinator, will announce the company's next phase of support when Paul Milford from Lee County schools joins the store ribbon cutting at 8:45 am on September 29, 2023.

The Fort Myers store has been renamed Bealls Florida as part of a companywide rebranding in Florida. Bealls Inc. announced in March that it was rebranding its sixty-eight Bealls stores in the Sunshine State to Bealls Florida, to align with the chain's unique Florida "Live.Life.Local" assortment. The company's 570 Burkes Outlet and Bealls Outlet stores in 23 states are being renamed bealls. Bealls Inc. has grown rapidly and is now represented in 23 states with bealls, Bealls Florida, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters stores.

Bealls first opened at the Cypress Trace Shopping Center in November 1998. The newly remodeled store features the most updated store design and offerings including expanded home and beauty assortments, as well as a large selection of fresh fashion and amazing brands for the family. Our Grand Opening celebration will have gift card give aways and register to win prize packs all starting Friday, September 29, 2023.

About Bealls Inc. Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company that has been owned and operated by the Beall family for over 100 years. The company operates more than 600 retail stores in 23 states under the names Beall Florida, bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters and online at beallsflorida.com and bealls.com. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit‥http://www.beallsinc.com.

Media Contact

Dan Doyle, Bealls, Inc., 1 941744482, [email protected], https://www.beallsinc.com/

SOURCE Bealls, Inc.