Fort Point Payments Ranks No. 439 overall, and No. 33 in Financial Services, on the 2024 Inc. 5000 lists of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

Fort Point Payments, an emerging leader in the payment processing industry, is proud to announce that it has earned the No. 439 spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and the No. 33 spot in the financial services industry. Jumping way up the list with a median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,014 percent marks the third consecutive time Fort Point has made the list.

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that Fort Point Payments ranks No. 439 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, the company landed 33rd overall within the Financial Services industry. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.