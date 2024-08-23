Fort Point Payments Ranks No. 439 overall, and No. 33 in Financial Services, on the 2024 Inc. 5000 lists of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

Fort Point Payments, an emerging leader in the payment processing industry, is proud to announce that it has earned the No. 439 spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and the No. 33 spot in the financial services industry. Jumping way up the list with a median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,014 percent marks the third consecutive time Fort Point has made the list.
BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that Fort Point Payments ranks No. 439 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, the company landed 33rd overall within the Financial Services industry. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are incredibly proud to be an Inc 5000 honoree for the 3rd consecutive year," said Nick Scolamiero, CEO of Fort Point Payments. "Being named #439 highlights the dedication our entire team has every day working to serve our customers. Fort Point Payments' growth has been remarkable and is a testament to the hard work of our employees, collaboration with our partners, and continued success of our customers."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Fort Point Payments has been listed in this year's top 500 companies, with an average median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,014 percent. Over the previous three years, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy.
FPP provides payment processing services for merchants and businesses across all industries. Their focuses include high-risk verticals, eCommerce, business-to-business, and developing one-of-a-kind platforms. Founded as Merchant Account Consulting, LLC in 2008, Fort Point Payments (FPP) re-branded in 2013 to reflect its expanding collection of brands, services, and products. FPP has a sterling reputation within the payments industry, supported by an A+ rating with the BBB that they have earned and maintained since 2008 and their stellar rating with Google Reviews. Today, Fort Point is a Super ISO with over 50 direct processing partners, giving access to over 30 domestic acquiring banks. Fort Point can board on every central platform and has licensing agreements with most major gateways.
