FORT Robotics Endpoint Controller for Wireless Safety and Control of Machines and Robots Receives SIL 3 Certification

"In warehousing, manufacturing, heavy equipment, or really any machine environment, there is an increasing need for people and robots to work together," said Nivedita Ojha, VP of product at FORT. "Our goal is to make that collaboration as productive as possible with minimal risk. With the Endpoint Controller, companies can enhance operational efficiency by commanding multiple machines at once to e-stop, pause, crawl, respond to a fire alarm, and more."

Scalable, Fleet-Wide Robot and Machine Control

FORT's Endpoint Controller functions as both a transmitter and a receiver of SIL 3 safety commands. Deploying an SIL 3–certified product helps users comply with safety regulations and ensures that potential risks have been assessed and mitigated. While in the past, this level of reliability was limited to wired hardware, the evolving automation landscape requires the ability to send functionally safe commands over any network, including wireless communication. FORT's product is one of only a few certified wireless solutions on the market.

"As mobile and autonomous machines become common drivers of productivity, companies must have a reliable means to send safety commands over wireless networks to ensure employees can monitor, respond, or stop machines from a distance if an unsafe scenario emerges," said FORT CTO Nathan Bivans. "Certification from one of the world's most trusted safety experts in exida means the device will work as intended, when intended, reducing the risk of harm to people or damage to the equipment."

The Endpoint Controller can be mounted on a machine or integrated with third-party input devices, such as buttons, safety interlocks, light curtains, or fire alarms, allowing users to trigger automatic wireless communications with a fleet of machines or robots. Additional features include a tamper-proof design, an IP65-rated enclosure, and secure firmware to protect against cybersecurity threats.

Like other FORT devices in the FORT Robotics Control Platform, the Endpoint Controller is built from the ground up to keep people, assets, and data safe and secure. The controller can be securely configured and managed using the FORT Manager cloud platform, available via a no-code application or through API access for direct integration with an existing system.

About FORT Robotics (FORT)

FORT's first-of-its-kind Robotics Control Platform gives robot builders and users safe, secure, and dynamic control over their machines.

As autonomous systems become more common at worksites, FORT's hardware and software solutions help companies maximize human–machine collaboration while reducing risk — ensuring that people, assets, and data are protected and productive. Founded in 2018, FORT serves hundreds of customers, including industry leaders in warehousing, agriculture, construction, and many other verticals. Find more information at fortrobotics.com.

