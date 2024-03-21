Fort Worth Family Law Firm Announces New Collegiate Scholarship for Prospective Law Students

The Law Office of J. Kevin Clark, PC in Fort Worth announces the Empowering Families Scholarship, offering $1,000 to undergrads pursuing a career in family law.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for compassionately leading clients and families through various family law matters, we at The Law Office of J. Kevin Clark, PC, are thrilled to announce the inception of our firm's Empowering Families Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship award for the Fall 2024 semester is for undergraduate students planning on pursuing a legal career in family law. Through our day-to-day work, we seek to enable families to flourish and reach their full potential. Our scholarship reflects the objectives our firm holds dear.

The Law Office of J. Kevin Clark, PC, acknowledges the significance of college students completing their undergraduate education before pursuing a career in law. Our office also understands that for many students, the exorbitant costs of attending a college or university make it exceedingly difficult to obtain a bachelor's degree. Through our scholarship, we seek to lessen the enormous financial burden on students and their families.

Applications for The Law Office of J. Kevin Clark, PC Empowering Families Scholarship are due August 14th, 2024. The winner will be announced by September 16th, 2024. Applicants have been asked to answer the prompt, "How will you use your legal education to positively impact families facing divorce or other family law challenges?" Applicants must answer this prompt in the form of a 90-second video essay.

Undergraduate students who are 18 and older can view the requirements for our scholarship and submit their application by visiting https://www.fortworth-civil-attorney.com/scholarship.

The Law Office of J. Kevin Clark, P.C.

The Law Office of J. Kevin Clark, P.C., is a law firm based in Fort Worth, Texas. The firm focuses on divorce and family law, judiciously assisting clients in matters important to families. With more than 60 years of combined legal experience, let our experienced legal professionals get to work for you.

To learn more about The Law Office of J. Kevin Clark, P.C., visit https://www.fortworth-civil-attorney.com/.

