Fort Worth Independent School District Selects Metrasens as Weapons Detection Solution for Graduations and Extracurricular Events

"We are confident in our choice of Metrasens Ultra to elevate our extracurricular safety efforts," said Daniel Garcia, Safety & Security Executive Director at Fort Worth ISD. "With regards to Fort Worth ISD graduations and other ceremonies, it's paramount that students, faculty, and visiting families feel assured and confident as they come together to commemorate these special occasions. As we open our facilities to families, it's essential to offer reassurance that Metrasens Ultra systems provide a completely safe solution for all members of our school community."

Metrasens Ultra, renowned for its cutting-edge sensor technology, swiftly and accurately pinpointing potential threats such as concealed weapons, all without emitting any harmful radiation. Its versatility enables effortless transition between indoor and outdoor settings, while its portability ensures convenient setup and relocation between facilities, without necessitating physical contact. The passive nature of Metrasens Ultra systems adds an additional layer of safety for all, including individuals with medical implants or expectant mothers. Moreover, the systems' sleek design and portability seamlessly align with our steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety of all attendees.

"We are honored to have been chosen by Fort Worth ISD to implement our advanced detection technology at their extracurricular events," said Chis Arbeitman, Vice President of Market and Business Development at Metrasens. "The district's dedication to safety aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative solutions that meet the diverse security needs of our customers."

About Metrasens

Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use.

Media Contact

