Fortaleza's Popular "English Bridge" Goes for Penetron for Enhanced Concrete Durability

"The bridge, actually a pier extending 800 meters into the Atlantic Ocean, was designed to access maritime docking areas for loading and unloading people and goods," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil.

The construction of Ponte dos Ingleses faced numerous interruptions during the 1920s, primarily due to political and budgetary constraints, and was finally completed 50 years thereafter. In 2018, following 24 years of usage, the bridge was closed by municipal authorities due to its severe deterioration. Later that same year, an exceptionally strong spring tide resulted in the near-total destruction of the wooden boardwalk, which had been a popular tourist attraction.

"In 2021, the City of Fortaleza and the State Government announced a complete revitalization of the structure, based on a project designed by the Brazilian architects Delberg Ponce de Leon and Fausto Nilo," added Cláudio Neves Ourives. "At this time, Penetron Brazil was contacted by Edro Engenharia, the project's general contractor, to advise on the restoration, strengthening, and adaptation of the bridge's structure."

Together with Penetron, the project engineers evaluated the load-bearing capacity of the existing foundation and columns, designed a new concrete deck to withstand tidal waves, and ensured the durability of all concrete structures exposed to seawater and chloride attack.

"Earlier tests carried out by the Ceará Federal University confirmed the enhanced waterproofing performance of PENETRON ADMIX when compared to competitive products," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Edro Engenharia specified the Penetron System of concrete waterproofing products to ensure the longevity of the new Ponte dos Ingleses."

PENETRON, a surface-applied, crystalline waterproofing material, was used to waterproof the existing concrete bridge structures. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was incorporated into the concrete mix for the new precast slabs and bridge railing.

Once applied by brush or spray, the active ingredients in PENETRON generate a non-soluble crystalline formation in the microcracks, pores and capillary tracts of the concrete, sealing it against the penetration of water, chemicals, and moisture. Similarly, PENETRON ADMIX added to the concrete mix permanently protects concrete against the penetration of seawater – and chloride attack.

"Our client was confident thanks to recent success with other maritime projects in Brazil and the favorable results from the Ceara Federal University. They knew the Penetron System would significantly enhance the concrete durability and service life of the new English Bridge," concludes Cláudio Neves Ourives.

