Forte Opening Solutions Expands Attack-Resistant Portfolio with First Door System Certified to ASTM F3561.

"The Aspiro® Series Defendr Door System™ reflects where school security is headed — beyond the perimeter and into the building itself. Earning the industry's first ASTM F3561 certification gives specifiers and owners a verified, objective standard to build around." — Mitzi Amon, Marketing Director Post this

As a long-standing partner to the education market, Forte brings deep expertise in designing door systems that balance security, code compliance, and the daily demands of a school environment. That experience directly informs the Aspiro® Series Defendr Door System™, which now offers solutions across multiple security tiers — from ASTM F3561-certified assemblies to FTD-SA-tested configurations — giving architects, school districts, and security consultants the flexibility to specify the right level of protection for each application.

Forte's involvement in school security goes beyond product development. Compliance Engineer James Juska represents the company on the ASTM F12 Committee on Security Systems and Equipment, and Forte contributed to the development of the original forced-entry phase of FTD-SA — the methodology that served as the foundation for the new ASTM standard.

"Being part of the standards development process keeps us ahead of where the industry is going," said Juska. "And it means our products are engineered to meet those standards from the ground up."

The Aspiro® Series Defendr Door System™ has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including the Campus Security Today Secure Campus Award, Security Today Product of the Year, and the Architectural Products Product Innovation Award.

To learn more, visit forteopenings.com/aspiro-series-defendr-door-system

About Forte Opening Solutions

Forte Opening Solutions delivers a full range of commercial door systems and components designed to meet performance and design requirements across education, healthcare, hospitality, and office environments. Learn more at www.forteopenings.com.

Media Contact

Angie Day Marcelli, Forte Opening Solutions, 1 877 332 4484, [email protected] , https://www.forteopenings.com

SOURCE Forte Opening Solutions