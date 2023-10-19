Fortetropin Identified as Potential Solution for Muscle Loss Linked to Popular Weight Loss Products

"Our Yolked brand has garnered immense respect among athletes in the sports nutrition domain. Now, we're poised to address the muscle health of those striving to lose weight, ensuring they retain or even increase their muscle throughout the process." Post this

MYOS CORP, an innovation-driven nutrition company, proudly unveils insights surrounding its signature muscle health ingredient, Fortetropin®. Preliminary observations by esteemed experts suggest that Fortetropin might be a promising solution to the muscle deterioration linked with certain mainstream weight loss products.

Dr. William Evans, a distinguished scholar at both the University of California-Berkeley and Duke University, is an internationally recognized expert in muscle science research. His group's 2020 publication illuminated Fortetropin's potential, demonstrating how this singular proteo-lipid compound resulted in a substantial, 18% elevation in the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults. Notably, this enhancement occurred without any increase in physical activity on the part of the subjects, suggesting that Fortetropin has inherent anabolic properties, even for largely inactive individuals.

"Fortetropin has a robust effect on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women. It is rare for a nutrition product to show such a consistent and positive effect," Evans said of the results.

The results of the 2020 study provide implications for the challenge of preserving muscle mass during treatment with new weight loss products, as the adoption of such drugs has skyrocketed across the country that is still relevant today. Use of products containing GLP-1 agonists (such as semaglutide) result in weight loss resulting from reduced appetite and decreased food intake. However, like many weight loss products, it can lead to muscle loss.

By combining a muscle health product like Fortetropin with a weight loss product, users should enjoy the weight loss benefits without the same degree of muscle depletion. It's like having the best of both worlds—shedding excess weight without sacrificing hard-earned muscle. Although direct evidence linking Fortetropin's efficacy in counteracting muscle loss from weight loss products is currently lacking, experts such as Dr. Evans considers it a compelling avenue warranting deeper exploration.

"Stimulation of muscle protein synthesis, which Fortetropin has shown it provides, can have a positive effect of preserving muscle mass and increasing fat loss," said William Evans. "The loss of muscle mass is common when individuals, especially as we age, lose weight rapidly."

Embracing this potential, MYOS envisions a synergistic approach, contemplating the pairing of Fortetropin with weight loss treatments. This could create an optimal balance, allowing individuals to reduce excess weight without compromising their precious lean muscle mass.

"Fortetropin's distinct advantage in our Yolked line is its power to boost muscle growth and reduce muscle loss, all with a mere 60 calories per serving. It's an ideal choice for those aiming to shed weight without compromising muscle integrity," remarked MYOS CORP CEO Joe Mannello. "Metabolism is your body's mechanism of transforming intake into energy. A robust muscle mass increases your metabolic rate. However, when weight and muscle decrease, your metabolism decelerates, hindering your weight loss progress."

In addition to the aforementioned study at Cal Berkeley, there have been eight successful studies of Fortetropin showing its positive effect on muscle health. Among these, two highlighted clinical trials stand out:

In a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, supplementation with Fortetropin lowered circulating myostatin in young males. This suggests that Fortetropin supplementation can favor a conducive environment for muscle growth and as well as attenuate muscle loss.

In a study at McMaster University with Dr. Stuart Phillips , and published in Plos One, young men underwent leg immobilization to create muscle disuse. Supplementation with Fortetropin halted the expected increase in circulating myostatin which may be important in mitigating disuse-induced atrophy and aiding recovery.

"Our Yolked brand has garnered immense respect among athletes in the sports nutrition domain. Now, we're poised to address the muscle health of those striving to lose weight, ensuring they retain or even increase their muscle throughout the process," said Mannello.

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based medical nutrition company that develops products that improve muscle health in people and animals. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com.

