Forthea Awarded PPC Agency of the Year for the Third Consecutive Year

"The results are remarkable. Companies are always looking for a competitive edge. Forthea may be a promising choice as that digital agency partner to provide that edge," said US Agency Awards judge. Post this

The US Agency Awards selection process involves a detailed evaluation by a panel of industry professionals who assess agencies on measurable client objectives, innovation, and overall impact.

"Forthea's innovative approach to PPC is demonstrated through their successful campaigns for clients like Paul Davis Restoration and multifamily firm Embrey. The campaign for Paul Davis Restoration stands out for its precise local PPC strategies and data-driven optimizations, such as real-time weather tracking and targeted keyword bidding. The 10x year-over-year lead generation increase are impressive results that showcase the team's ability to deliver transformative results," said a US Agency Awards judge.

This recognition celebrates Forthea's continued excellence in delivering results-driven performance marketing strategies. Across diverse industries, including technology, manufacturing, real estate, and professional services, the agency consistently demonstrates its ability to drive measurable ROI for clients through innovative pay-per-click campaign management and consultation.

"The results are remarkable. Companies are always looking for a competitive edge. Forthea may be a promising choice as that digital agency partner to provide that edge," said a US Agency Awards judge.

Forthea's national recognition and McKinsey-like consultative approach have determined its position as a digital marketing strategy leader. The agency continues to achieve aggressive annual growth, driven by its talented team of experts, a data-driven approach, and committed client relationships.

"The agency's structure, allowing teams to focus on fewer clients, clearly contributes to these high-impact outcomes, ensuring a deep level of engagement and attention to each client's specific needs," said a US Agency Awards judge.

"Behind every successful campaign is a dedicated team working tirelessly to understand our client's unique challenges and opportunities," said Larry K.H. Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer. "This award is a collective achievement that honors the hard work of every Forthea team member and the trust our clients place in us."

About Forthea:

Founded in 2006, Forthea is a full-service digital marketing agency that delivers customized solutions to help businesses exceed their online marketing goals. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and measurable results, Forthea has built a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking to maximize their digital presence. The agency's comprehensive services include PPC, SEO, Social Media Management, Advanced Analytics, and Web Design and Development.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Holly Gary, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Forthea; Forthea