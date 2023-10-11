Small businesses often lack the resources, expertise, or awareness to implement effective cybersecurity measures. This makes them more vulnerable to cyberattacks than larger organizations. Tweet this

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Fortify Small Business Security During Cybersecurity Awareness Month."

Numerous Cyber Threats Bring Severe Consequences

"Small businesses face numerous cyber threats, including ransomware, phishing, data breaches, and identity theft. According to a report by Verizon, 28% of data breaches in 2020 involved small businesses. And a report by IBM and the Ponemon Institute estimated the average cost of a small business data breach in 2022 to be $3.68 million."

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Checklist

"Create Strong Passwords. Passwords are the first line of defense against unauthorized access to your online accounts and devices. Use long, complex, and unique passwords for each account, and avoid using personal or common information that can be easily guessed or found online."

"Turn on Multifactor Authentication. Multifactor authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security to your email, banking, and social media accounts. It can prevent hackers from accessing your accounts even if they have your password."

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Education Resources

"The Cyber Security Awareness Hub. This valuable resource from eMazzanti Technologies advocates for a layered security approach combined with education. Download an Awareness Kit and build a strong cyber security culture using its numerous helpful cyber security resources."

Cybersecurity Experts

Often considered a technical issue, cybersecurity also depends on multiple human factors. It requires everyone's participation and collaboration to create a safer and more secure online business environment. The cybersecurity experts at eMazzanti Technologies help business leaders increase small business cybersecurity awareness and resilience.

