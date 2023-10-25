Fortifying Its AI/ML Expertise and Funding Opportunities for GenAI Workshops

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PREDICTif Solutions, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner renowned for its deep AI/ML expertise and commitment to serving clients across North America, proudly announces its entry into the AWS Data & Analytics Partner Program (DAPP). This collaboration not only bolsters PREDICTif's alignment with AWS's data-centric initiatives but also paves the way for funding opportunities, enabling workshops like the esteemed GenAI Workshop by PREDICTif.
The AWS DAPP is a meticulously curated program aimed at accelerating data strategy initiatives, with a particular focus on design-driven solutions. With the inclusion in this program, PREDICTif Solutions is poised to drive even more advanced AI/ML solutions, fostering innovation and ensuring optimal outcomes for their clients. Furthermore, the DAPP provides a platform to fund initiatives like the GenAI Workshop by PREDICTif, highlighting both parties' commitment to growing understanding and use of AI/ML.
Jeff Huang, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about this new milestone, remarking, "Our partnership with the AWS DAPP program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to leading in AI/ML innovation. It's a momentous stride not just for us but for our clients who stand to benefit immensely from enhanced solutions and enriched workshops like GenAI."
Todd Perrine, Chief Revenue Officer, added, "Our deep-rooted AI/ML expertise combined with the funding prospects from the AWS DAPP initiative will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our clientele, reaffirming our position as a frontrunner in the data and AI space."
PREDICTif Solutions is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner devoted to assisting businesses of all sizes in North America in optimizing their operations and making data-driven decisions. With a core focus on business intelligence, data expertise, and deep AI/ML capabilities, PREDICTif empowers organizations to build end-to-end data solutions that facilitate seamless access, preparation, movement, and integration of data from multiple sources. The company excels in architecting solutions that enable efficient governance over data access and usage throughout the data workflow, ensuring maximum control and security.
