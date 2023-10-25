Fortifying Its AI/ML Expertise and Funding Opportunities for GenAI Workshops

Our deep-rooted AI/ML expertise combined with the funding prospects from the AWS DAPP initiative will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our clientele, reaffirming our position as a frontrunner in the data and AI space. Post this

Jeff Huang, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about this new milestone, remarking, "Our partnership with the AWS DAPP program is a testament to our unwavering commitment to leading in AI/ML innovation. It's a momentous stride not just for us but for our clients who stand to benefit immensely from enhanced solutions and enriched workshops like GenAI."

Todd Perrine, Chief Revenue Officer, added, "Our deep-rooted AI/ML expertise combined with the funding prospects from the AWS DAPP initiative will enable us to deliver unparalleled value to our clientele, reaffirming our position as a frontrunner in the data and AI space."

About PREDICTif Solutions

PREDICTif Solutions is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner devoted to assisting businesses of all sizes in North America in optimizing their operations and making data-driven decisions. With a core focus on business intelligence, data expertise, and deep AI/ML capabilities, PREDICTif empowers organizations to build end-to-end data solutions that facilitate seamless access, preparation, movement, and integration of data from multiple sources. The company excels in architecting solutions that enable efficient governance over data access and usage throughout the data workflow, ensuring maximum control and security.

Media Contact

Haleigh Smoot, PREDICTif Solutions, (713) 457 7474, [email protected], www.predictifsolutions.com

SOURCE PREDICTif Solutions