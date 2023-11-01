Fortinet strengthens strategic partnership with Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

Much like WiCyS, Fortinet has initiatives to close the cybersecurity skills gap by bringing more diverse talent to fill critical roles in the field. Post this

According to a recent report from Fortinet, 83% of organizations have diversity goals for hiring for the next three years with 73% of those groups aimed toward women. WiCyS and Fortinet are collaborating to reskill more women into cybersecurity and help them grow in their careers.

Fortinet has recently launched a WiCyS-Fortinet Networking Fundamentals Bootcamp. This hybrid, self-paced training program helps participants understand essential networking concepts and terminology and was developed as part of the recent updates to the NSE Certification program. Online modules with live, instructor-led webinars will help those who want to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

WiCyS helps recruit and retain women in the cybersecurity field as well as advance them at all levels of their careers through skills development, networking and training with knowledgeable partners around the world. Their partnerships with businesses, companies and groups make a significant impact in growing the community to over 8,000 members in more than 70 countries. Partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual monetary contributions, which determines if they are Tier 1, 2 or 3.

A strategic partnership involves year-round engagement and support of the WiCyS organization, particularly driving the inclusion and diversity changes needed within the cybersecurity workforce. Strategic partners at any level can participate in the Leadership Summit and Veterans program; post jobs and access all member resumes through the WiCyS Job Board++; sponsor educational/best practice webinars; access the strategic partner community portal and bi-monthly meetings; and be recognized in WiCyS social media and the newsletter, among many benefits.

"Much like WiCyS, Fortinet has initiatives to close the cybersecurity skills gap by bringing more diverse talent to fill critical roles in the field. To achieve this, we are committed to increasing access to cybersecurity training and certification programs, as well as employment opportunities through partnerships like this. Fortinet has also pledged to train one million people in cybersecurity by 2026," said Rob Rashotte, VP of the Fortinet Training Institute and Global Field Enablement.

For more information on Fortinet, visit http://www.fortinet.com. For more information on WiCyS and strategic partnerships, visit http://www.wicys.org.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, DeVry University, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Dell Technologies, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, NCC Group, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

