Fortinet strengthens strategic partnership with Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

For the last three years, Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, has been a strategic partner with Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS). Both organizations are firmly committed to training and employment opportunities, especially for women.
In addition to its portfolio of security solutions, the Fortinet Training Institute recently launched an update to its award-winning NSE Certification program. The Training Institute has been foundational in the partnership between WiCyS and Fortinet. In 2021, Fortinet joined WiCyS as a Tier 3 strategic partner and WiCyS became a Fortinet Education Outreach program partner to attain the training benefits awarded through this program. Seeing great synergies and a common goal around bringing more women into the cybersecurity industry to help close the cyber skills gap, Fortinet increased their WiCyS partnership level to Tier 1 later that year. Fortinet works closely with WiCyS on all partner benefits, including offering self-paced and instructor lead training from the NSE Certification program and an exam voucher worth $400 for members at no cost to WiCyS' 8,000 global members.
According to a recent report from Fortinet, 83% of organizations have diversity goals for hiring for the next three years with 73% of those groups aimed toward women. WiCyS and Fortinet are collaborating to reskill more women into cybersecurity and help them grow in their careers.
Fortinet has recently launched a WiCyS-Fortinet Networking Fundamentals Bootcamp. This hybrid, self-paced training program helps participants understand essential networking concepts and terminology and was developed as part of the recent updates to the NSE Certification program. Online modules with live, instructor-led webinars will help those who want to pursue a career in cybersecurity.
WiCyS helps recruit and retain women in the cybersecurity field as well as advance them at all levels of their careers through skills development, networking and training with knowledgeable partners around the world. Their partnerships with businesses, companies and groups make a significant impact in growing the community to over 8,000 members in more than 70 countries. Partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual monetary contributions, which determines if they are Tier 1, 2 or 3.
A strategic partnership involves year-round engagement and support of the WiCyS organization, particularly driving the inclusion and diversity changes needed within the cybersecurity workforce. Strategic partners at any level can participate in the Leadership Summit and Veterans program; post jobs and access all member resumes through the WiCyS Job Board++; sponsor educational/best practice webinars; access the strategic partner community portal and bi-monthly meetings; and be recognized in WiCyS social media and the newsletter, among many benefits.
"Much like WiCyS, Fortinet has initiatives to close the cybersecurity skills gap by bringing more diverse talent to fill critical roles in the field. To achieve this, we are committed to increasing access to cybersecurity training and certification programs, as well as employment opportunities through partnerships like this. Fortinet has also pledged to train one million people in cybersecurity by 2026," said Rob Rashotte, VP of the Fortinet Training Institute and Global Field Enablement.
For more information on Fortinet, visit http://www.fortinet.com. For more information on WiCyS and strategic partnerships, visit http://www.wicys.org.
About WiCyS
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Battelle, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, DeVry University, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Dell Technologies, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., LinkedIn, McKesson, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, NCC Group, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
