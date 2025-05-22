Fortra Announces New Global Cybersecurity Partner Program

"With Fortra Protect, our partners can more readily offer cybersecurity solutions designed to break the attack chain and address complex security challenges." -Faraz Siraj, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Fortra Post this

A key benefit of the program is its guaranteed margin-based structure, providing greater predictability through standardized incentives for all parties.

"At Fortra, we deeply value the long-term relationships we've built with our trusted partners across the globe who represent our brand in their markets," said Faraz Siraj, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Fortra. "With Fortra Protect, our partners can more readily offer cybersecurity solutions designed to break the attack chain and address complex security challenges.

Fortra Protect is designed to provide enhanced benefits that focus on greater partner profitability and jointly deliver end-to-end cyber solutions to customers. Through its channel-first approach, partners will have access to necessary education, tools, resources, certifications, and support to confidently pursue new opportunities and accelerate customer success.

"While some aspects of the program will be new to our partners, our commitment to them remains unchanged," Siraj said. "We will continue to prioritize strong collaboration and co-selling with partners, deliver robust sales and technical enablement, and focus on driving customer success."

