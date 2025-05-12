Fortra Breaks the Cloud Attack Chain with Acquisition of Lookout Cloud Security

"By bringing Lookout's cloud security technology into our cybersecurity platform, we'll be able to offer one of the industry's most complete cloud security solutions to identify and stop threats from endpoint to the cloud." -Matt Reck, Chief Executive Officer, Fortra Post this

"We know most organizations need some level of cloud security support, and we also know most organizations have been burned by overly complex DLP deployments and a failure to detect real threats through the noise," says Matt Reck, Chief Executive Officer, Fortra. "By bringing Lookout's cloud security technology into our cybersecurity platform, we'll be able to offer one of the industry's most complete cloud security solutions to identify and stop threats from endpoint to the cloud."

"This strategic step builds on the foundation of our earlier partnership with Fortra, further aligning our shared vision for the future," said Jim Dolce, Chief Executive Officer, Lookout. "We're confident that Fortra is well-positioned to lead Lookout's Cloud Security business into its next chapter and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers."

As organizations face increased threats from cyber-attacks, and look to comply with regulatory and privacy requirements, Lookout's SSE capabilities help organizations safeguard their people, devices, applications and data wherever it lives across hybrid environments.

"This is a strong move for Fortra," said Christopher Kissel, Research Vice President, IDC. "By adding CASB and DSPM capabilities to their portfolio, Fortra is building an impressive set of capabilities in must-have security solutions."

Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at fortra.com.

Lookout, Inc. is the data-centric cloud security company that uses a defense in-depth strategy to address the different stages of a modern cybersecurity attack. Data is at the core of every organization, and our approach to cybersecurity is designed to protect that data within today's evolving threat landscape no matter where or how it moves. People — and human behavior — are central to the challenge of protecting data, which is why organizations need total visibility into threats in real time. The Lookout Cloud Security Platform is purpose-built to stop modern breaches as swiftly as they unfold, from the first phishing text to the final cloud data extraction. We are trusted by enterprises and government agencies of all sizes to protect the sensitive data they care about most, enabling them to work and connect freely and securely. To learn more, visit http://www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog, LinkedIn and X.

