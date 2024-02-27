Fortra Brings Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) to Market

"We've enhanced our MDR capabilities by integrating them with an industry-leading endpoint management solution from within the Fortra portfolio, delivered via a lightweight agent. This is a major step forward for our unified platform." Post this

While other XDR solutions take a tools-centric approach, Fortra XDR provides customers with not only unrivalled technology, but also with security experts who will address midsize and enterprise organization's desired security outcomes.

"Fortra XDR is more than just another tool in an IT stack," said Rohit Dhamankar, AVP Product Strategy, Fortra. "IT environments will be better protected by robust capabilities as we gather more insights from richer data collection and telemetry sources. Customers can leverage their tools and infrastructure, such as third-party EDR solutions and SIEM, using these data sources and augmenting them with threat intelligence from our Fortra platform to quickly identify, analyze, correlate, and respond to threats."

Fortra XDR is backed by a global Security Operations Center (SOC) that performs 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, security investigations, and incident triage with a 15-minute escalation SLA for high and critical incidents detected. Organizations building efficiencies and automation into their security strategy can use Fortra XDR for automated response actions such as host isolation. Response actions detected on the endpoint will result in SOC-deployed response actions for the customer.

For more information about Fortra XDR, visit: https://www.alertlogic.com/extended-detection-and-response/.

