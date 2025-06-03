Fortra Divests JAMS to Focus on Core Cybersecurity Mission

"Both JAMS and Skybot have driven meaningful growth at Fortra, establishing themselves as notable players in the orchestration market." -Harry Taylor, Managing Director at TA, Fortra's lead investor. Post this

Fortra's offerings include advanced offensive and defensive cybersecurity solutions including data security and cloud data protection, brand and phishing protection, red teaming, penetration testing, vulnerability management, managed services, and more.

After several years of strategic cybersecurity acquisitions, Fortra is driving forward with a mission to break the attack chain, leveraging an advanced arsenal of strategically placed security solutions designed to disrupt attacks at every stage. The cyber attack chain is the process adversaries employ to compromise sensitive systems.

For the past seven years JAMS has helped Fortra scale its growth, adding significant value to the company and positioning itself as a candidate for independent ownership. This advanced automation software will now be housed in an independent company owned by PSG, 2ndWave Software, and employees. The acquisition also includes Skybot, a complementary workload automation platform under the Fortra umbrella.

"Since partnering with Fortra in 2019, it has been a privilege to support the company in expanding its robust portfolio of cybersecurity and automation tools," noted Harry Taylor, Managing Director at TA, Fortra's lead investor. "Both JAMS and Skybot have driven meaningful growth at Fortra, establishing themselves as notable players in the orchestration market. We believe they are well positioned to thrive as an independent business backed by PSG and 2ndWave Software."

Fortra continues to hone its single-minded focus, delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions purpose-built to tackle the challenges of an increasingly dynamic threat environment. By divesting JAMs, the company not only capitalizes on the growth of a valued investment, but enhances its own competitiveness as a driven, security-first market leader.

Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at fortra.com.

