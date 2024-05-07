Fortra Launches Unified Cybersecurity Platform to Revolutionize Defense Strategies

"Customers are overloaded with a dizzying number of security tools." –John Grancarich, Chief Strategy Officer, Fortra Post this

"Every day, Fortra helps customers by finding cyber threats and mitigating them," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, Fortra. "We call these wins protected outcomes, and unleashing the Fortra platform is a significant step in our mission to do this better and faster for customers."

The current version of the Fortra platform includes popular solutions like Fortra Cloud Email Protection, Fortra XDR, and Fortra Vulnerability Management. Coming later this year is Fortra Data Protection.

Key features of the Fortra platform are:

Simple deployment, patching, and upgrades across solutions via a single agent framework

Threat intelligence from across the Fortra portfolio goes into the platform, gets normalized, and returns to strengthen all products

Clearer visibility into incident activity to prioritize and accelerate resolution

"Customers are overloaded with a dizzying number of security tools," said John Grancarich, Chief Strategy Officer, Fortra. "But they don't talk to each other. They don't share information with each other. Our platform lays those concerns to rest as our products become stronger together."

Fortra is showcasing its platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco this week at the Moscone Center, South Hall, booth #527.

For more information about Fortra platform, visit: http://www.fortra.com/platform.

About Fortra

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more about Fortra.

