Fortra Law Unveils New "Fortra Conferences" Brand and 2026 Event Dates

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortra Law, the nation's leading private lending law firm, has announced its highly anticipated 2026 conference schedule and a new name for its growing event platform: Fortra Conferences.

The 2026 lineup includes two premier events for private lending professionals:

Fortra Las Vegas, March 30–31, 2026, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Fortra Newport Beach, August 25–26, 2026, at VEA Newport Beach

Fortra Las Vegas will expand into its largest venue space yet at The Cosmopolitan, responding to record attendance and increasing nationwide demand.

"This new chapter reflects both our growth and our purpose," said Kevin Kim, Partner at Fortra Law. "While Innovate and Captivate served us well for many years, aligning our conferences with the Fortra name better represents who we are and what we stand for, a trusted resource for private lenders dedicated to advancing the industry."

The rebrand unites Fortra's previous Innovate and Captivate events under one identity, reflecting a more cohesive and forward-looking vision. The name Fortra Conferences reinforces the firm's commitment to building a consistent, trusted destination for private lenders to connect, learn, and grow.

As the only law firm hosting large-scale national events for private lenders, Fortra continues to raise the bar for education and connection within the industry. The 2026 Fortra Conferences promise a dynamic mix of expert-led discussions, strategic networking, and forward-looking insights designed to empower every attendee to navigate the next chapter of private lending with confidence.

Save the Dates

Registration is open now: https://fortracon.com/

Media Contact

Ruby Boulanger, Fortra Law, 1 9493792600, [email protected], www.fortracon.com

