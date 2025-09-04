Fortra Law Unveils Rebrand at Innovate 2025 Conference, Celebrates with Launch Party in Newport Beach

Fortra Law is the same trusted team you know, now with a bold new look and a renewed commitment to advancing the private lending community. Post this

Fortra Law Partner Kevin Kim, Esq., delivered a keynote address expressing gratitude to clients, colleagues, and partners for their unwavering support. He highlighted the rebrand as a strategic alignment of Fortra Law's identity with its mission to serve and advance the private lending community.

"Fortra Law is the same trusted team you know, now with a bold new look and a renewed commitment to advancing the private lending community," said Fortra Law Partner Nema Daghbandan, Esq.. He reassured attendees that all employees who were part of Fortra Law before the rebrand remain with the firm, ensuring continuity of service and expertise.

At Innovate 2025, Fortra Law expanded its thought leadership beyond traditional legal topics, featuring an AI keynote to equip clients and attendees with insights and tools needed to succeed in an evolving market.

The rebrand, officially announced in June 2025, reflects Fortra Law's evolution, innovation, and focus on providing comprehensive guidance to lenders, investors, and industry professionals nationwide. With unmatched experience in private lending, compliance, litigation, and regulatory matters, the firm continues to set the standard for expertise, innovation, and client partnership.

