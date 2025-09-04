Fortra Law Unveils Rebrand at Innovate 2025 Conference, Celebrates with Launch Party in Newport Beach

Fortra Law unveiled its rebrand at the Innovate 2025 Conference in Newport Beach, celebrating with a launch party overlooking the coast. The event drew a record crowd, with 35% of attendees joining for the first time, reflecting the firm's growing reach in private lending. With a bold new look and continued commitment, Fortra Law reinforced its role as the nation's leading private lending law firm.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortra Law, the nation's largest private lending law firm, debuted its new brand at the Innovate 2025 Conference in Newport Beach, CA. The two-day event attracted a record number of attendees, with 35% being first-time participants, underscoring the firm's expanding influence in the private lending industry.
Following the conference, Fortra Law hosted an exclusive Launch Party with the coastal views of beautiful Newport Beach as its backdrop. Clients, industry peers, and team members gathered to celebrate the firm's new identity and its continued leadership in the private lending sector.
Fortra Law Partner Kevin Kim, Esq., delivered a keynote address expressing gratitude to clients, colleagues, and partners for their unwavering support. He highlighted the rebrand as a strategic alignment of Fortra Law's identity with its mission to serve and advance the private lending community.
"Fortra Law is the same trusted team you know, now with a bold new look and a renewed commitment to advancing the private lending community," said Fortra Law Partner Nema Daghbandan, Esq.. He reassured attendees that all employees who were part of Fortra Law before the rebrand remain with the firm, ensuring continuity of service and expertise.
At Innovate 2025, Fortra Law expanded its thought leadership beyond traditional legal topics, featuring an AI keynote to equip clients and attendees with insights and tools needed to succeed in an evolving market.
The rebrand, officially announced in June 2025, reflects Fortra Law's evolution, innovation, and focus on providing comprehensive guidance to lenders, investors, and industry professionals nationwide. With unmatched experience in private lending, compliance, litigation, and regulatory matters, the firm continues to set the standard for expertise, innovation, and client partnership.
About Fortra Law
Fortra Law is the nation's largest private lending law firm, dedicated exclusively to serving the needs of lenders, investors, and professionals in the private lending industry. From customized loan documents and closings, nationwide licensing and compliance, fund and entity formation, securities structuring, and litigation, bankruptcy, and collections.
