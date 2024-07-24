Fortra Named Leader in 2024 Frost Radar for Email Security

"Organizations are impressed when they see what Fortra is doing. From our new platform to email security to XDR, we are aggressively executing on our vision to deliver meaningful business results for our customers in the form of protected outcome." Post this

Fortra has earned several accolades for email security since launching its integrated cloud-based email security (ICES) solution, Cloud Email Protection. In addition to being named a Leader in the Frost Radar for Email Security, Fortra has also been recognized as a Top Player by The Radicati Group and has received the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Email Security.

From Frost & Sullivan's report: "Fortra had several innovation and growth strategy objectives after rebranding from HelpSystems in 2022. The company has impressively met several of those goals and boosted itself in the email security market as a key player. This includes incorporating key trends within the highly competitive email security market that include threat intelligence, artificial intelligence, integrating capabilities into a single platform, DMARC services, and phishing training simulations."

Fortra has also recently released major enhancements to Cloud Email Protection including OCR, Active Content Detection, and new AI detection models.

"It's energizing to see customers and industry analysts validate the progress we've made and our vision for the future of email security," said Cary Hudgins, Managing Director, Fortra's Digital Risk and Email Protection unit. "Regardless of whether their email environment is in the cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid of both, organizations can trust Fortra to tackle their toughest email security challenges."

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more at fortra.com

