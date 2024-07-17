Fortra Releases New Cloud Email Protection Features to Protect Against Advanced Email Threats

New Content Inspection and AI Models Enhance Fortra's Integrated Cloud-Based Email Security Solution
MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortra, a global cybersecurity software and services provider, announced today that it has released several new enhancements to its integrated cloud-based email security solution (ICES), Cloud Email Protection. New features include QR code threat detection, active content detection, and additional AI models.
"We continue to strengthen our cybersecurity solutions with new innovations that deliver protected outcomes," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, Fortra. "These new features further provide our customers with advanced protection against BEC, impersonation, and other email threats that bypass conventional defenses."
The following enhancements to Cloud Email Protection are now available:
- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) - detects malicious content in images (such as QR code threats)
- Active Content Detection - uncovers malicious code and other active content in messages, links, and attached files
- AI Detection of Service Abuse - protects against email threats sent from legitimate online services
- AI Detection of Spam Accounts - further protects against abusive spamming and related malicious activity
- Dashboard improvements – includes new trending visuals and sorting that displays recent brand imposters, spoofed domains, and most attacked individuals
Fortra continues to garner acclaim for email security since the launch of Cloud Email Protection in late 2023. In addition to being named a Top Player in Email Security by The Radicati Group, Fortra has also been recognized with a Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Email Security.
"We're delivering email security that is more comprehensive, simpler, and stronger," said Cary Hudgins, Managing Director, Fortra's Digital Risk and Email Protection unit. "These new features keep us ahead of emerging email threats that the usual defenses fail to stop."
About Fortra
Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more at fortra.com
