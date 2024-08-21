Fortra Unveils Interoperable Bundles for Email Security

"Defending against email impersonation, BEC, and social engineering attacks is central to effective human risk management. With our new bundles, security teams can easily deploy multiple defensive layers that work together to protect against these threats before and after they reach the inbox." Post this

Fortra's new Core email security bundle includes:

Cloud Email Protection – an integrated cloud email security solution (ICES) that uses AI, threat intelligence, and automation to detect and remediate advanced email threats.

Terranova Security Awareness Training – a comprehensive training solution that enables organizations to develop positive security behaviors and measurably reduce human risk.

Suspicious Email Analysis – expert triage and response to suspicious messages reported by users, ensuring timely user feedback and prompt threat remediation.

The Advanced Email Security bundle includes all solutions in Core and adds Agari DMARC Protection, which prevents email domain spoofing by simplifying policy deployment and ongoing monitoring. The Elite bundle includes all solutions in Advanced but adds PhishLabs' Domain Monitoring to proactively detect and suspend look-alike domains, which are often used in phishing attacks, BEC, and other threats.

"Today's threats demand a modern, interoperable email security stack," said Cary Hudgins, Managing Director, Fortra's Digital Risk and Email Protection. "Our new bundles give organizations the ability to holistically prevent, detect, and respond to the new generation of advanced email threats."

To learn more about Fortra's Email Security bundles, visit: https://emailsecurity.fortra.com/resources/datasheets/fortra-email-security-bundles-datasheet.

About Fortra

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more at fortra.com.

