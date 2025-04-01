Fortra Wins Two 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Best Cybersecurity Company and Email Security

"This speaks to the ongoing commitment of our teams to provide Fortra customers with the best, most comprehensive, most innovative suite of cybersecurity solutions found from any single vendor on the market today, and we look forward to continuing to push expectations." Post this

To win against today's threats, organizations need a comprehensive approach to disrupting and protecting against online threats across the cyber-attack chain. Fortra takes a proactive approach, collecting global threat intelligence, applying exclusive AI models to improve automation and accuracy, and utilizing advanced email threat protection to detect sophisticated phishing ploys that other tools fail to detect.

"It's an honor to be recognized in two distinct categories of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Matt Reck, CEO of Fortra. "This speaks to the ongoing commitment of our teams to provide Fortra customers with the best, most comprehensive, most innovative suite of cybersecurity solutions found from any single vendor on the market today, and we look forward to continuing to push expectations."

About Fortra

Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at fortra.com.

Copyright © Fortra, LLC and its group of companies. Fortra™, the Fortra™ logos, and other identified marks are proprietary trademarks of Fortra, LLC.

Media Contact

Jessica Ryan, Fortra, 800-328-1000, [email protected], www.fortra.com

SOURCE Fortra