Fortra Wins Two 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Best Cybersecurity Company and Email Security

Fortra receives prestigious peer and industry recognition for its contributions in email security and comprehensive cybersecurity protection
MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortra, a leading global cybersecurity software and services provider, is proud to win two 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the categories of Best Cybersecurity Company and Email Security. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards annually recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the industry, as judged by their peer group for their contributions within the cybersecurity space.
"We congratulate Fortra on these outstanding achievements in the 'Best Cybersecurity Company' and 'Email Security' categories of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."
To win against today's threats, organizations need a comprehensive approach to disrupting and protecting against online threats across the cyber-attack chain. Fortra takes a proactive approach, collecting global threat intelligence, applying exclusive AI models to improve automation and accuracy, and utilizing advanced email threat protection to detect sophisticated phishing ploys that other tools fail to detect.
"It's an honor to be recognized in two distinct categories of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Matt Reck, CEO of Fortra. "This speaks to the ongoing commitment of our teams to provide Fortra customers with the best, most comprehensive, most innovative suite of cybersecurity solutions found from any single vendor on the market today, and we look forward to continuing to push expectations."
About Fortra
Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber kill chain. With complete visibility across the attack chain, access to threat intelligence spanning the globe, and flexible solution delivery, Fortra customers can anticipate criminal behavior and strengthen their defenses in real time. Break the attack chain at fortra.com.
