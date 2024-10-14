Fortra XDR Wins XDR Solution Provider of the Year at CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

"Fortra XDR delivers comprehensive security across identity, network, cloud, and endpoints with 24/7 managed monitoring and expert intervention to cover all attack vectors." Post this

Fortra XDR combines Fortra's native controls with Alert Logic's open integrations to create an XDR platform that accelerates security posture and evolves with technology. The three core elements of Fortra XDR — comprehensive coverage and visibility, broad detection and response with deep analytics, and managed expertise and SOC services — lead to a robust, customer-centric security solution.

"While the XDR market is crowded with organizations offering XDR solutions or XDR-like services, Fortra XDR stands out by providing a crucial element that many are lacking – we manage it for customers," said Rob Pollard, Managing Director of Managed Security Services at Fortra. "Fortra XDR delivers comprehensive security across identity, network, cloud, and endpoints with 24/7 managed monitoring and expert intervention to cover all attack vectors. Our 15-minute SLA for high and critical alerts enables our XDR customers to address the greatest threats to their organizations at the earliest opportunity."

About Fortra

Fortra is a cybersecurity company like no other. We're creating a simpler, stronger future for our customers. Our trusted experts and portfolio of integrated, scalable solutions bring balance and control to organizations around the world. We're the positive changemakers and your relentless ally to provide peace of mind through every step of your cybersecurity journey. Learn more about Fortra.

