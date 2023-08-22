Fortress Building Products Doubles Down on its Core Metals Business Through Divestiture of its Composite Decking Subsidiary to Eva-Last Americas

This transaction enables Fortress to place added focus on our core metals products and gives Eva-Last direct access to bring their core composite and fastener products to the North American market. Tweet this

Over the past year, Fortress and Eva-Last have actively explored ways to evolve and expand the composite decking business. "I'm extremely proud of what our team has built and am thrilled to see Eva-Last take advantage of this platform to spur growth, while at the same time accelerating our tremendous momentum in metals products, like our Evolution Steel Deck Framing," Jeff Schulz, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing at Fortress Building Products said.‥"This sale will benefit Fortress employees, Eva-Last employees, our mutual partners, and the industry as a whole."‥‥

"Our partnership with Fortress over the past seven years has seen meaningful introductions of our best-in-class APEX PVC and Infinity I-Series Composites," says Marc Minne, CEO of Eva-Last. "Our recent IPO (SZSE:301429) brought significant funding that will allow us to invest heavily in the growth of the Americas, ensuring our position as a global leader of innovative building products is fully realized."

This sale will allow Fortress to pursue additional growth in its core metals business strengths, which includes steel and aluminum Railing, Evolution Steel Deck Framing, Fencing, Pergolas and Lighting. As Steel Framing and Pergolas continue their tremendous upward momentum with professionals and consumers, Fortress will continue to drive adoption and usage of these industry-leading products. This transaction will further efforts by Fortress in team member additions, marketing, operations and R&D to continue advancing market share of their wood-alternative, outdoor living, metals products portfolio in residential, commercial, industrial and high-security sectors.‥

About Fortress Building Products‥

Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. Based in Texas, Fortress® supplies solutions in outdoor living, including, railing, fencing, steel deck framing, lighting, and pergolas. For over 20 years, Fortress Building Products has been pushing the boundaries to provide innovative products, people-first programs and unlimited design possibilities on a local and global scale. Learn more at http://www.fortressbp.com.‥

About Eva-Last Americas

Eva-Last is a globally recognized and trusted brand that manufactures and distributes specialized bamboo composite building products. Together with a wide range of decking, cladding, railing, fencing, fasteners, and indoor flooring products, Eva-Last also offers specialized support systems and expert advice, ensuring each and every build is designed to last. Eva-Last composite profiles and complementary systems can be found in over 30 countries globally and have been an imperative part of some of the world's largest building projects. As leaders in composite building technology, Eva-Last ensures product quality and customer satisfaction with class-leading warranties. Learn more at http://www.eva-last.com.

Media Contact

Alyx Armstrong Waits, Fortress Building Products, 1-866-323-4766, [email protected], fortressbp.com

SOURCE Fortress Building Products