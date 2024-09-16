Fortress Building Products Expands Partnership with DecksDirect

With their demonstrated performance history in the metal railing and deck framing categories, Fortress Building Products is the right brand to lead us into a new strategic product category. Post this

Taking its partnership with DecksDirect into the metal fencing category is a logical next step for Fortress. DecksDirect been a valuable partner for years, stocking and selling select Fortress® railing solutions and its Evolution steel deck framing system with tremendous success. The addition of Athens™ and VERSAI® builds on that success, further accelerating Fortress' strategic growth in its core metals business.

"Fortress Building Products is a trusted name in the metal fencing category and beyond," Brian Jacobsen, Senior Product Manager at Decks Direct said. "With their demonstrated performance history in the metal railing and deck framing categories, Fortress is the right brand to lead us into a new strategic product category."

Learn more about how Fortress Building Products delivers proven performance and smarter solutions with its railing, fencing, steel deck framing, lighting and pergolas at http://www.fortressbp.com.

About Fortress Building Products

Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer dedicated to delivering proven performance and smarter solutions in the residential, multi-family, commercial and industrial building products industries. Based in Texas, Fortress Building Products supplies North America with forward-thinking outdoor living solutions, including steel and aluminum railing, fencing, framing and pergolas. With an excellent track record built on 50 years of innovation, Fortress® is focused on providing the best steel and aluminum products that build a stronger tomorrow for people and the planet. Sustainable, durable and socially responsible, Fortress' category-leading solutions strengthen the way people build and live. Learn more at http://www.fortressbp.com.

About DecksDirect

Founded in 2008, DecksDirect was created with the sole purpose of offering a smoother and all-around better deck-building experience for everyone, from a first-time builder up to a professional contractor. Today, DecksDirect has cemented its reputation as a top e-Commerce company committed to helping people build better decks and backyard projects. Learn more about who we are and why we are different at https://www.decksdirect.com/about.

