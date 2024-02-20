Fortress Payments Strengthens Biometric Payment Identity™ Platform with Paravision Partnership

Fortress Payments, a global fintech company specializing in credit card issuing and acquiring, today announced its partnership with Paravision, a leader in trusted Vision AI software, to enhance its Payment Identity™ Platform
MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Payments, a global fintech company specializing in credit card issuing and acquiring, today announced its partnership with Paravision, a leader in trusted Vision AI software, to enhance its Payment Identity™ Platform. The collaboration integrates Paravision's advanced face matching and liveness technology into Fortress Payments' enterprise-ready platform, offering users a frictionless onboarding and biometric checkout experience.
"We evaluated the world's top biometric providers and made our selection based on their accuracy, speed, feature richness, corporate vision, and performance in NIST FRTE tests," stated Alessandro Chiarini, CEO of Fortress Payments. "Paravision demonstrated the most mature product offering that fit our modern architecture requirements for enterprise use cases while delivering the best performance across categories. The level of trust and biometric acumen Paravision brings strengthens our position with enterprise partners, such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, AWS, Microsoft, and Google."
The partnership between Fortress Payments and Paravision addresses the critical need for advanced biometric solutions to enhance security and usability in digital payments. Implementing Paravision's face matching, liveness, and deepfake detection technology in the pre-authorization biometric check on Fortress Payments' Payment Identity™ Platform brings significant benefits in fighting fraud and abandonment rates, and improving the payment experience.
"We are excited to partner with Fortress Payments in advancing the frontiers of secure and seamless payments," says Doug Aley, CEO of Paravision. "Fortress Payments' commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver breakthrough, enterprise-ready capabilities in face recognition and identity authentication technology. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in enhancing the overall safety, security, and convenience of identity-centric applications worldwide."
