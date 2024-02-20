Fortress Payments Strengthens Biometric Payment Identity™ Platform with Paravision Partnership

Fortress Payments, a global fintech company specializing in credit card issuing and acquiring, today announced its partnership with Paravision, a leader in trusted Vision AI software, to enhance its Payment Identity™ Platform

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Payments, a global fintech company specializing in credit card issuing and acquiring, today announced its partnership with Paravision, a leader in trusted Vision AI software, to enhance its Payment Identity™ Platform. The collaboration integrates Paravision's advanced face matching and liveness technology into Fortress Payments' enterprise-ready platform, offering users a frictionless onboarding and biometric checkout experience.