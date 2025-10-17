Fortress Power Launches the eBoost Energy Storage System

The eBoost sets a new standard for flexible, high-capacity energy storage. Its scalability, durability, and seamless integration with the Envy Duo 21 inverter make it an ideal choice for installers and customers who demand reliable performance with ease of deployment. Post this

The eBoost combines the durability and intelligence Fortress Power is known for with features that make installation faster, maintenance easier, and operation more efficient. With locking wheels for easy maneuvering, an IP65-rated enclosure, and internal heating elements, it performs reliably in extreme weather conditions—from -4 ºF to 140 ºF—ensuring dependable performance year-round.

"The eBoost sets a new standard for flexible, high-capacity energy storage," said Matthew Daniel, Product Manager for eBoost at Fortress Power. "Its scalability, durability, and seamless integration with the Envy Duo 21 inverter make it an ideal choice for installers and customers who demand reliable performance with ease of deployment."

Thanks to its powerful BMS, a single eBoost module can deliver up to 12 kW of continuous charge and discharge power, allowing customers to start with a single unit and expand the system as needed.

Key Features of the eBoost:

16kWh per unit, expandable up to 256kWh (16 units in parallel)

Simplified, installer-friendly design for fast deployment

Larger capacity cells deliver higher power density while reducing space requirements

Locking wheels for safe and effortless mobility

IP65-rated enclosure with internal heating for dependable performance (-4 ºF to 140 ºF)

Integrated eWay Wireway System for neat and efficient connectivity

Seamless integration with Fortress Power Envy Duo 21 inverter

10-year warranty for long-term reliability

"Since 2016, Fortress Power has been driven by a mission to make our energy storage systems easier to install, more efficient, and more cost-effective," added Daniel. "The eBoost represents that vision—combining engineering simplicity with the power and resilience our customers expect."

Supporting both single-phase and three-phase 208V commercial applications, the eBoost is built for adaptability. It is also the next generation of battery storage following Fortress Power's successful eVault MAX — offering greater energy density, reduced weight, and a smaller footprint. Designed for indoor or outdoor installation, the eBoost leverages Fortress Power's eWay interconnection system to simplify setup while maintaining a clean, professional appearance.

The eBoost redefines modern energy storage—providing homeowners, businesses, and installers with a system that is smarter, stronger, and more sustainable.

For more information about the eBoost and Fortress Power's complete suite of products, visit www.fortresspower.com.

Headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Fortress Power is a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company operates across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. With award-winning local live technical support and partnerships with leading financial institutions, Fortress Power makes investing in solar and storage simple, accessible, and highly reliable.

