FortressPay launches one of the first enterprise-ready biometric payment platform for the US

"FortressPay's vision is to eliminate friendly and attack payment fraud with frictionless customer experience using biometrics" says Alessandro Chiarini, CEO Post this

FortressPay worked with SoftwareOne to optimize security and scalability. "FortressPay's disruptive concept of the Payment Identity™ platform and their challenge to our engineering team to provide the necessary redundancy and compliance to ensure the platform was enterprise ready, was an exciting and challenging project for SoftwareOne.", says Rodrigo Eleoterio, Global Partner Channel Business Lead.

About Fortress Payments

FortressPay is a global fintech company that provides credit card issuing, acquiring , and processing, focused on US, Canada, LatAM, and Europe. The company trademarked and patent filed the concept of the Payment Identity™ Platform to combine the concepts of decentralized payments with decentralized identity that empowers users to have control over their credit and identity through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them manage their payments identity securely. Fortress Payments Inc, DBA FortressPay, is a Delaware and Florida C Corp based in Miami, FL. To learn more, visit https://fortress-pay.com/get-started

About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.SoftwareOne.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Alessandro Chiarini, Fortress Payments Inc, 1 833-491-3777, [email protected], https://fortress-pay.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Fortress Payments Inc