Fortreum Achieves Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Veteran Employment and Core Values

"In celebrating Veterans Day, we recognize the vital role veterans, and their families play in our organization and in our nation's workforce," said James Leach, CEO of Fortreum. "Veterans contribute a unique combination of resilience, responsibility, and strategic thinking that strengthens our team and enhances our ability to serve clients. Their dedication aligns with our company's values and drives us to deliver top-notch cybersecurity services."

As a hybrid-remote company headquartered in Loudoun County, Virginia, Fortreum values autonomy, giving team members the flexibility to take full ownership of their work. This approach resonates strongly with veterans, who are accustomed to accountability and initiative—qualities that align with Fortreum's core values. The company's veteran employees bring exceptional focus and discipline, which is instrumental in addressing complex cybersecurity challenges for clients nationwide.

In observance of Veterans Day, Fortreum reaffirms its commitment to hiring and supporting veterans transitioning to civilian careers. With the support of the V3 program, Fortreum will continue to provide meaningful career opportunities and professional growth for veterans.

About Fortreum

Fortreum provides cybersecurity and cloud support services focusing on regulatory and technical testing that enables System Integrators, Federal Agencies, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), and 3rd Party Contractors a streamlined way to conduct business in their targeted industries. We take the cybersecurity and cloud complexity challenges and aim to simplify the implementation and execution of applicable requirements to their technologies to enable business for clients. For more information, visit https://fortreum.com/.

About Virginia Values Veterans Program

The Virginia Values Veterans Program (V3) is a free training and certification program for employers to help them implement nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining highly-skilled and dependable Veterans. The V3 Program is an official Commonwealth of Virginia Program, authorized under the Code of Virginia (§ 2.2-2001.2). It is organized under the directorate of Veterans Education, Training, and Employment (VETE), within the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), an agency of the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs. For more information, visit dvsv3.com.

